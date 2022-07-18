Buccaneers unhappy with Leonard Fournette’s weight gain this offseason

The NFL offseason is a time for players to take a much needed break, but in the modern NFL, that break doesn’t mean you aren’t still in preparation mode for the following season. Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette apparently hasn’t been that vigilant this offseason, and was up to almost 260 pounds for mandatory minicamp and the Bucs powers that be weren’t too happy about the situation, per Rick Stroud.

Fournette had been on one-year deals the last two seasons, but was able to win over the team and signed a three-year contract this offseason. After signing, the team saw him skip voluntary workouts and then show up to camp overweight. According to Stroud:

Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds]. And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.

We’ll see if Fournette got the message, as he will have had over a month to shed a few pounds before the team starts training camp on July 26. If he underwhelms again, he could be on track to lose his three-down job, as the Bucs drafted a receiving back in Rachaad White and have Gio Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn all looking to cut into his time.