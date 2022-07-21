What does Kyler Murray’s new contract mean for fantasy football?

There has been some sliver of doubt that the Cardinals were all in on Kyler Murray this offseason. Stories about his leadership coupled with a poor playoff appearance last season cast that doubt, but the reality appears to be much more stable, as Murray and the Cardinals have just agreed to a high-dollar five-year extension for their young quarterback.

Murray has proven statistically that he’s an elite option. In three season he has produced 70 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns while averaging 3,827 passing yards and 595 rushing yards per season.

He will remain a fantasy asset with big upside due to his rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. A significant injury would be the only thing that can keep Murray out of the Top 10 fantasy quarterbacks moving forward, but upside for Top 3 is also on the table.

Stability at the quarterback position is great to have when looking at offensive players that surround them. For the Cardinals, this extension gives more longterm value for DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz. Running backs also get some extra value, but the longevity of running backs on a single team isn’t great and limits the correlation.