How does Kyler Murray’s new contract stack up? A look at the NFL’s highest-paid QBs heading into 2022

We break down how Kyler Murray’s new contract compares with those around the league.

By kate.magdziuk
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals came to terms on a monster contract Thursday that was set to make him one of the league’s most highly paid quarterbacks. He’ll receive a five-year, $230.5 million contract with $150 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Fans undoubtedly breathed a sigh of relief, as indications had been this offseason that there was the potential for a holdout if the two could not agree on a deal.

The former No. 1 overall pick now sits with the third-highest valued contract in the NFL, only behind stars Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. With his extension in place, Murray now ranks second in terms of average annual salary, only behind Aaron Rodgers, who is at $50,271,667 per year.

Here’s a look at the league’s most highly valued quarterback contracts with Kyler Murray’s extension terms, as reported by Schefter.

Highest value contracts (total value)

  1. Patrick Mahomes — $450,000,000
  2. Josh Allen — $258,034,000
  3. Kyler Murray — $230,500,000
  4. Deshaun Watson — $230,000,000
  5. Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford (tied) — $160,000,000

Highest annual average

  1. Aaron Rodgers — $50,271,667
  2. Kyler Murray — $46,100,000
  3. Deshaun Watson — $46,000,000
  4. Patrick Mahomes — $45,000,000
  5. Josh Allen — $43,005,667

