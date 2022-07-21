How does Kyler Murray’s new contract stack up? A look at the NFL’s highest-paid QBs heading into 2022

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals came to terms on a monster contract Thursday that was set to make him one of the league’s most highly paid quarterbacks. He’ll receive a five-year, $230.5 million contract with $150 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Fans undoubtedly breathed a sigh of relief, as indications had been this offseason that there was the potential for a holdout if the two could not agree on a deal.

The former No. 1 overall pick now sits with the third-highest valued contract in the NFL, only behind stars Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. With his extension in place, Murray now ranks second in terms of average annual salary, only behind Aaron Rodgers, who is at $50,271,667 per year.

Here’s a look at the league’s most highly valued quarterback contracts with Kyler Murray’s extension terms, as reported by Schefter.

Highest value contracts (total value)

Patrick Mahomes — $450,000,000 Josh Allen — $258,034,000 Kyler Murray — $230,500,000 Deshaun Watson — $230,000,000 Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford (tied) — $160,000,000

Highest annual average