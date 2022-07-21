Report: Browns signing QB Josh Rosen to one-year deal

The Cleveland Browns and QB Josh Rosen have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cleveland is signing former first-round Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per sources. Despite spending time with five other NFL teams,



Rosen is only 25 years old and those who have been around him believe he is ready to prove he belongs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022

The Browns are set to open training camp on July 30 and the team decided to bring in a veteran QB to the room. Cleveland is likely to start the season with Jacoby Brissett as the starting QB with Deshaun Watson’s suspension looming. Rosen will compete with Joshua Dobbs for the role of backup heading into the 2022 season.

Once viewed as the potential QB of the future for the Arizona Cardinals, the UCLA product has not lived up to the hype. Rosen was taken 10th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and hasn’t started a game since 2020. In his rookie season, Rosen went 3-10 in 13 starts with a passer rating of 66.7; that should tell you all you need to know.

The Browns are +3000 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl in 2022. Cleveland is +275 to win the AFC North division behind the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.