Who is Alvin Kamara’s backup for fantasy football?

The New Orleans Saints continue to await news regarding whether or not there’s a suspension in line for their star running back in the 2022 season. Earlier this offseason, RB Alvin Kamara was charged battery following an altercation at a Las Vegas night club that left a man with numerous injuries, including facial fractures.

There have been some delays in the legal case, which has prolonged the decision of whether or not Kamara will be suspended, and if he is, when that suspension would start and how long it would be. As of now, the next court date is settled for August 1.

If Kamara is to miss time in 2022, we take a look at the Saints RB depth chart and some possible moves they can make to help shore up the position ahead of the season. As of now, veteran Mark Ingram is in line as the team’s RB2, who enters this season at 32 years old.

Saints RB depth chart

RB1: Alvin Kamara

RB2: Mark Ingram II

RB3: Tony Jones Jr.

RB4: Dwayne Washington

Potential trade targets

D’Ernest Johnson (Browns)

Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel, Myles Gaskin (Dolphins)

Rashaad Penny (Seahawks)

Current free agent RBs

David Johnson (30 years old)

Tarik Cohen (26)

Latavius Murray (32)

Devonta Freeman (30)

Alex Collins (27)

Devontae Booker (30)

Jalen Richard (28)

Carlos Hyde (31)

Justin Jackson (26)

Wayne Gallman (27)

*Former stars Le’Veon Bell and Todd Gurley remain free agents as well. They have not been placed on this list due to Bell’s recent retirement and comments from Gurley indicating he did not seem likely for an NFL return.