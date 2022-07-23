NFL continues to monitor Alvin Kamara’s battery case ahead of the season

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge in the offseason. In February, Kamara was arrested on a felony battery charge that stemmed from an event in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend. He has a court date set for August 1, but it has been postponed twice so far, so we will see if it gets moved yet again.

The NFL hasn’t handed down any punishments or suspensions at the time of this writing. They seem to be waiting for an official legal sentence before determining what the punishment for Kamara will be in regards to his playing time this season. Early speculation is that Kamara is looking at a six-game suspension at some point, but there isn’t any indication when a decision will be made.

Unless he is placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, Kamara currently will be available Week 1 of the 2022 NFL Season as the Saints open up against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11.