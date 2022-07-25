WR Danny Amendola retires from NFL

Wide receiver Danny Amendola has decided to retire from the NFL, according to Adam Schefter. Amendola was a prominent slot receiver on many teams, including for the New England Patriots where he won two Super Bowl titles.

Despite multiple teams calling this offseason, two-time Super-Bowl champion WR Danny Amendola has decided to retire from the NFL. “It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola said about his career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2022

Amendola spent last season with the Houston Texans, where he finished with 24 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Over his career, Amendola recorded 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns over 13 NFL seasons. His numbers might be depressed a bit due to several major injuries he sustained in his career, but he did have some monster games in big moments.

In Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks, Amendola had five catches for 48 yards and a crucial touchdown in the fourth quarter. In Super Bowl LI, Amendola recorded eight catches for 78 yards and a score, including a two-point conversion late in New England’s comeback.

Despite having some offers, Amendola is stepping away from the game. He’ll now look into potential broadcasting gigs according to Schefter.