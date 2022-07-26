Report: Julio Jones signing one-year deal with Bucs

Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jones spent last season with the Tennessee Titans after being traded by the Atlanta Falcons. Due to injuries, Jones was only able to play in 10 games for the Titans, who went 12-5 and won the AFC South division. The Bucs were initially going to go into 2022 without QB Tom Brady before he un-retired from the NFL. Now, Brady will have a chance to throw to Jones.

This shouldn’t move the needle much for the Bucs. Jones is 33 years old and past his prime. He hasn’t been able to stay healthy since 2019 and the Bucs have plenty of receiving options in Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Tyler Johnson and Breshad Perriman. Jones, IF healthy, would make for a more dynamic offense as the third receiver behind Godwin and Evans. That’s one of those big “IF’s” though.

Jones is being drafted in season-long fantasy football despite just now signing with a team. He’s in the 70-range among wideouts and just inside the top-200 overall. This signing should increase Jones’ draft stock, but it doesn’t make him somebody you should be rushing to select. If you’re getting Jones as a late-round flier, that’s fine. If he can stay on the field and resemble anything close to the seven-time Pro-Bowler, you’re getting great value. Don’t bank on Julio going for 1,000+ yards and double-digit TDs.