Should Packers sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Green Bay Packers are listed at +200 to land free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. according to DraftKings Sportsbook, which puts them just behind the Los Angeles Rams at +150. The Packers put Sammy Watkins on the PUP list Tuesday, and the receiver’s injury concerns have put Beckham Jr. as a potential replacement into focus.

Beckham Jr. is also coming off an injury himself as he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl. There hasn’t been much in terms of news on his rehab, but he’s not likely to miss the entire season. Depending on whether his recovery checks out, Beckham Jr. would easily be the top receiver on Green Bay’s depth chart. The Packers have some high hopes for Christian Watson and Amari Rodgers but Beckham Jr. would clearly be a top target for Aaron Rodgers.

As the Packers try to maximize the final years of Rodgers’ career, signing Beckham Jr. seems like a no-brainer assuming he doesn’t command a big contract. According to Over the Cap, the Packers do have about $16 million in space for the 2022 season.