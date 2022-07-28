JuJu Smith-Schuster impressing early at Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2022 NFL season with a completely new looking wide receiving corps. The Chiefs shipped out WR Tyreek Hill and lost Sammy Watkins via free agency. Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle are also no longer on the roster. Other than Mecole Hardman, it’s a completely new-look ranks, led by veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, who could be in store for a bounce-back season.

Some looks at 7-on-7 ... Mahomes to Juju Smith Schuster connected a lot. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/uLmb2tKXNA — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 27, 2022

As you can see, JuJu is building up a nice report with QB Patrick Mahomes, who should lean on the veteran wideout this season. Smith-Schuster only played in five games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, racking up 129 yards on 15 catches. The QB play of Ben Roethlisberger coupled with a run-first offense in Pittsburgh didn’t help Smith-Schuster the past few seasons. JuJu has also dealt with injuries to his shoulder and chest/ribs. He’s also dealt with knee problems and concussion issues.

Another day, another incredible catch by JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) And another awesome celebration right behind the play from Travis Kelce (@tkelce) pic.twitter.com/qfJ62ddtYj — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 28, 2022

The injury history is concerning, but if Smith-Schuster can stay healthy for a good amount of games, there’s a decent shot he returns value in fantasy football in 2022. His ADP in Yahoo fantasy drafts so far is around 76, which would peg JuJu as a seventh-round pick in 12-team formats. We all know TE Travis Kelce will be the No. 1 receiving option for Mahomes. If Smith-Schuster is No. 2, in a dynamic offense, he could end up being a steal as a FLEX or third WR on your roster.

Kelce figures to be the all-around target. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was brought in to be the deep threat and Hardman figures to be the slot guy. That leaves JuJu with a chance to be the possession receiver and security blanket for Mahomes, as well as a decent red-zone option given his size.