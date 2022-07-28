Report: DK Metcalf signing three-year, $72 million extension with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf is signing a three-year, $72 million contract extension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reports the 24-year-old will get $58.2 million guaranteed in the deal, plus a $30 million signing bonus, which is the highest ever for a wide receiver.

Metcalf was under contract for the 2022 season with a base salary just under $4 million. The extension makes him one of the highest paid wide receivers in the NFL. Metcalf will be a free agent in 2026, so enough time to get another pay day before retiring. It’s a big commitment for Metcalf, who lost QB Russell Wilson during the offseason to the Denver Broncos. Seattle will proceed this season with Geno Smith or Drew Lock under center. Will that impact Metcalf’s production? He clearly doesn’t think so.

Through three seasons in the NFL, Metcalf has 3,170 receiving yards with 29 TDs in 49 games. DK has at least 10 TDs in each of the past two seasons and has been very durable through the early parts of his career.

The Seahawks are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL with +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl this season. Seattle’s O/U line for wins this season is 5.5 at -140 on the over. On DraftKings Sportsbook, you can find a team special on Metcalf for 900+ receiving yards and over 7.5 TDs at +280.