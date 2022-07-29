Fantasy Football Picks: 2022 NFL Week 1 DraftKings Salary Release WR Targets, Values

NFL Week 1 salaries have arrived on DraftKings! I’ll be writing up a breakdown of my immediate reactions at each position with some elite plays to pay up for along with some places you can find value. Plenty can change over the next six weeks, but it’s still fun to take an early look at the slate and see where the edges may lie.
Expensive: Justin Jefferson ($7,800)
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
Jefferson is fresh off a 108-1,616-10 line in 2021, ripping off a wild 15 yards per reception. I’m not expecting him to go backward in 2022, and he gets to kick things off in a competitive home game against the division favorites.
JJ saw double-digit targets in both games against the Packers last season, and torched them in the contest played indoors at home — finishing with a line of 8-169-2. We can project a really safe workload here in a matchup we know Jefferson can take advantage of.
Value: Allen Lazard ($5,600)
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
For value, we’re going right to the other side of this game. With Davante Adams ($8,100) no longer in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers ($7,000) is going to have a lot of targets to make up and distribute to the rest of his receiving core — 10.56 per game to be specific. Let’s also not overlook that Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($4,700) is now a member of the Chiefs.
Lazard was dinged up for many pieces of the 2021 season, but ultimately did play in 15 games. He finished with 40 grabs for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. I expect the receptions and yards to potentially double this season, and the touchdowns in the past are telling. Rodgers trusts Lazard, and he should catch on as the WR1 in 2022. Lazard gets a cushy matchup against this Minnesota secondary to get the season underway.
But even if you aren’t high on Lazard, the point is, there’s a lot of production that needs to be picked up in this Green Bay offense. Rookie Christian Watson ($5,100) and Week 1 hero Sammy Watkins ($4,700) are other considerations in the same spot.
If you’re looking for similarly priced options in other games, Michael Thomas ($5,700) comes at an extreme discount in his return to the field in a favorable matchup in Atlanta. If you’re fading Jonathan Taylor ($9,100) in Houston, a Matt Ryan ($5,500)/Michael Pittman Jr. ($5,500) combo is a cheap stack that gets away from the popular RB.
Other Options: Michael Thomas ($5,700), Michael Pittman Jr. ($5,500)
WR Salaries
|First Name
|Last Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Avg FPTS
|Salary
|First Name
|Last Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Avg FPTS
|Salary
|Davante
|Adams
|Raiders
|Chargers
|22.72
|8100
|Justin
|Jefferson
|Vikings
|Packers
|20.15
|7800
|Deebo
|Samuel
|49ers
|Bears
|20.61
|7400
|Ja'Marr
|Chase
|Bengals
|Steelers
|18.93
|7100
|Keenan
|Allen
|Chargers
|Raiders
|16.86
|7000
|Tyreek
|Hill
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|18.36
|6800
|Mike
|Williams
|Chargers
|Raiders
|16.16
|6600
|Terry
|McLaurin
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|13.26
|6500
|A.J.
|Brown
|Eagles
|Lions
|15.58
|6400
|Jaylen
|Waddle
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|15.61
|6400
|Brandin
|Cooks
|Texans
|Colts
|15.24
|6300
|Marquise
|Brown
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|14.77
|6200
|Amon-Ra
|St. Brown
|Lions
|Eagles
|13.72
|6100
|Tee
|Higgins
|Bengals
|Steelers
|16.61
|6100
|Diontae
|Johnson
|Steelers
|Bengals
|17.04
|6000
|DJ
|Moore
|Panthers
|Browns
|14.56
|6000
|Amari
|Cooper
|Browns
|Panthers
|14.18
|5900
|Hunter
|Renfrow
|Raiders
|Chargers
|15.69
|5800
|Darnell
|Mooney
|Bears
|49ers
|13.63
|5700
|Michael
|Thomas
|Saints
|Falcons
|5700
|Jameson
|Williams
|Lions
|Eagles
|5600
|Robert
|Woods
|Titans
|Giants
|15.58
|5600
|Allen
|Lazard
|Packers
|Vikings
|9.01
|5600
|Michael
|Pittman Jr.
|Colts
|Texans
|14.39
|5500
|DeVonta
|Smith
|Eagles
|Lions
|11.37
|5500
|DeAndre
|Hopkins
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|14.72
|5400
|Adam
|Thielen
|Vikings
|Packers
|15.6
|5400
|Rashod
|Bateman
|Ravens
|Jets
|8.88
|5300
|Brandon
|Aiyuk
|49ers
|Bears
|9.84
|5200
|JuJu
|Smith-Schuster
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|7.07
|5200
|Christian
|Kirk
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|12.32
|5100
|Elijah
|Moore
|Jets
|Ravens
|12.84
|5100
|Christian
|Watson
|Packers
|Vikings
|5100
|Jarvis
|Landry
|Saints
|Falcons
|11.5
|5000
|Chase
|Claypool
|Steelers
|Bengals
|10.94
|5000
|Treylon
|Burks
|Titans
|Giants
|5000
|Drake
|London
|Falcons
|Saints
|5000
|K.J.
|Osborn
|Vikings
|Packers
|9.32
|4900
|Corey
|Davis
|Jets
|Ravens
|12.13
|4900
|Sterling
|Shepard
|Giants
|Titans
|11.53
|4900
|Kenny
|Golladay
|Giants
|Titans
|6.58
|4800
|Robbie
|Anderson
|Panthers
|Browns
|8.15
|4800
|DeVante
|Parker
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|10.35
|4800
|Tyler
|Boyd
|Bengals
|Steelers
|10.96
|4800
|Nick
|Westbrook-Ikhine
|Titans
|Giants
|6.56
|4800
|DJ
|Chark Jr.
|Lions
|Eagles
|8.6
|4800
|Marquez
|Valdes-Scantling
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|8.18
|4700
|Sammy
|Watkins
|Packers
|Vikings
|5.49
|4700
|Garrett
|Wilson
|Jets
|Ravens
|4700
|A.J.
|Green
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|9.58
|4600
|Mecole
|Hardman
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|9.18
|4600
|Chris
|Olave
|Saints
|Falcons
|4500
|Marvin
|Jones Jr.
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|10.78
|4400
|Donovan
|Peoples-Jones
|Browns
|Panthers
|8.12
|4400
|Byron
|Pringle
|Bears
|49ers
|8.3
|4400
|Jakobi
|Meyers
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|10.96
|4300
|Tre'Quan
|Smith
|Saints
|Falcons
|7.97
|4300
|Terrace
|Marshall Jr.
|Panthers
|Browns
|2.52
|4300
|Kendrick
|Bourne
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|11.64
|4200
|Darius
|Slayton
|Giants
|Titans
|5.35
|4200
|Nico
|Collins
|Texans
|Colts
|5.97
|4200
|Bryan
|Edwards
|Falcons
|Saints
|6.84
|4200
|Curtis
|Samuel
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|1.96
|4200
|Zay
|Jones
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|7.06
|4100
|Kadarius
|Toney
|Giants
|Titans
|8.54
|4100
|George
|Pickens
|Steelers
|Bengals
|4100
|John
|Metchie III
|Texans
|Colts
|4100
|Braxton
|Berrios
|Jets
|Ravens
|7.63
|4000
|Rondale
|Moore
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|8.09
|4000
|Olamide
|Zaccheaus
|Falcons
|Saints
|5.28
|4000
|Laviska
|Shenault Jr.
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|8
|3900
|Cedrick
|Wilson
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|9.71
|3900
|Alec
|Pierce
|Colts
|Texans
|3900
|Joshua
|Palmer
|Chargers
|Raiders
|5.46
|3800
|Devin
|Duvernay
|Ravens
|Jets
|4.95
|3800
|Skyy
|Moore
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|3800
|Laquon
|Treadwell
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|6.87
|3700
|Josh
|Reynolds
|Lions
|Eagles
|6.72
|3600
|David
|Bell
|Browns
|Panthers
|3600
|Velus
|Jones Jr.
|Bears
|49ers
|3600
|Marquez
|Callaway
|Saints
|Falcons
|9.11
|3500
|Kalif
|Raymond
|Lions
|Eagles
|8.65
|3500
|Keelan
|Cole Sr.
|Raiders
|Chargers
|5.26
|3500
|Cam
|Sims
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|3.49
|3500
|Damiere
|Byrd
|Falcons
|Saints
|3.88
|3500
|Quez
|Watkins
|Eagles
|Lions
|6.92
|3400
|Nelson
|Agholor
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|6.64
|3400
|Demarcus
|Robinson
|Raiders
|Chargers
|4.05
|3400
|Randall
|Cobb
|Packers
|Vikings
|7.28
|3400
|Rashard
|Higgins
|Panthers
|Browns
|3.83
|3400
|Antoine
|Wesley
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|3.74
|3400
|Jahan
|Dotson
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|3400
|Chris
|Conley
|Texans
|Colts
|4.1
|3300
|Jakeem
|Grant Sr.
|Browns
|Panthers
|2.82
|3300
|James
|Proche II
|Ravens
|Jets
|2.59
|3300
|Josh
|Gordon
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|1.18
|3300
|Parris
|Campbell
|Colts
|Texans
|5.37
|3300
|Jalen
|Guyton
|Chargers
|Raiders
|6.08
|3200
|Anthony
|Schwartz
|Browns
|Panthers
|2.39
|3200
|Ashton
|Dulin
|Colts
|Texans
|2.68
|3200
|Calvin
|Austin III
|Steelers
|Bengals
|3200
|Danny
|Gray
|49ers
|Bears
|3200
|Jauan
|Jennings
|49ers
|Bears
|4.87
|3100
|Tajae
|Sharpe
|Bears
|49ers
|3.2
|3100
|KhaDarel
|Hodge
|Falcons
|Saints
|1.92
|3100
|DeAndre
|Carter
|Chargers
|Raiders
|5.09
|3100
|Rashard
|Davis
|Jets
|Ravens
|3000
|Mohamed
|Sanu Sr.
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|4.09
|3000
|Marcus
|Kemp
|Giants
|Titans
|0.23
|3000
|Isaiah
|Ford
|Colts
|Texans
|3.08
|3000
|John
|Hurst
|Colts
|Texans
|3000
|Osirus
|Mitchell
|Packers
|Vikings
|3000
|Calvin
|Ridley
|Falcons
|Saints
|14.22
|3000
|Deonte
|Harty
|Saints
|Falcons
|8.78
|3000
|Jamal
|Agnew
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|7.8
|3000
|Jeff
|Smith
|Jets
|Ravens
|1.6
|3000
|Ray-Ray
|McCloud III
|49ers
|Bears
|4.19
|3000
|Lil'Jordan
|Humphrey
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|4.99
|3000
|Albert
|Wilson
|Vikings
|Packers
|3.43
|3000
|Shi
|Smith
|Panthers
|Browns
|2.68
|3000
|Zach
|Pascal
|Eagles
|Lions
|5.97
|3000
|Quintez
|Cephus
|Lions
|Eagles
|9.88
|3000
|Miles
|Boykin
|Steelers
|Bengals
|0.18
|3000
|Anthony
|Miller
|Steelers
|Bengals
|4.83
|3000
|Gunner
|Olszewski
|Steelers
|Bengals
|0.35
|3000
|Cody
|White
|Steelers
|Bengals
|0.55
|3000
|Steven
|Sims Jr.
|Steelers
|Bengals
|0
|3000
|Tyler
|Vaughns
|Steelers
|Bengals
|3000
|Tyler
|Snead
|Steelers
|Bengals
|3000
|Mike
|Thomas
|Bengals
|Steelers
|0.81
|3000
|Stanley
|Morgan
|Bengals
|Steelers
|0.19
|3000
|Trent
|Taylor
|Bengals
|Steelers
|1.01
|3000
|Trenton
|Irwin
|Bengals
|Steelers
|0.77
|3000
|Pooka
|Williams Jr.
|Bengals
|Steelers
|0
|3000
|Jaivon
|Heiligh
|Bengals
|Steelers
|3000
|Kwamie
|Lassiter II
|Bengals
|Steelers
|3000
|Kendric
|Pryor
|Bengals
|Steelers
|3000
|Jack
|Sorenson
|Bengals
|Steelers
|3000
|Tylan
|Wallace
|Ravens
|Jets
|0.25
|3000
|Jaylon
|Moore
|Ravens
|Jets
|3000
|Binjimen
|Victor
|Ravens
|Jets
|3000
|Slade
|Bolden
|Ravens
|Jets
|3000
|Shemar
|Bridges
|Ravens
|Jets
|3000
|Trevon
|Clark
|Ravens
|Jets
|3000
|Makai
|Polk
|Ravens
|Jets
|3000
|Raleigh
|Webb
|Ravens
|Jets
|3000
|Devon
|Williams
|Ravens
|Jets
|3000
|Lawrence
|Cager
|Jets
|Ravens
|0
|3000
|Denzel
|Mims
|Jets
|Ravens
|1.94
|3000
|Tarik
|Black
|Jets
|Ravens
|2
|3000
|Keshunn
|Abram
|Jets
|Ravens
|3000
|Irvin
|Charles
|Jets
|Ravens
|3000
|Calvin
|Jackson Jr.
|Jets
|Ravens
|3000
|Rodney
|Adams
|Jets
|Ravens
|0
|3000
|Brandon
|Zylstra
|Panthers
|Browns
|3.77
|3000
|Andre
|Roberts
|Panthers
|Browns
|0.65
|3000
|Keith
|Kirkwood
|Panthers
|Browns
|1.57
|3000
|C.J.
|Saunders
|Panthers
|Browns
|1.55
|3000
|Charleston
|Rambo
|Panthers
|Browns
|3000
|Ra'Shaun
|Henry
|Panthers
|Browns
|3000
|Andrew
|Parchment
|Panthers
|Browns
|3000
|Derek
|Wright
|Panthers
|Browns
|3000
|Ja'Marcus
|Bradley
|Browns
|Panthers
|2.08
|3000
|Michael
|Woods II
|Browns
|Panthers
|3000
|Javon
|Wims
|Browns
|Panthers
|3000
|Isaiah
|Weston
|Browns
|Panthers
|3000
|Mike
|Harley Jr.
|Browns
|Panthers
|3000
|Travell
|Harris
|Browns
|Panthers
|3000
|Malik
|Turner
|49ers
|Bears
|3.1
|3000
|Marcus
|Johnson
|49ers
|Bears
|3.97
|3000
|KeeSean
|Johnson
|49ers
|Bears
|0
|3000
|Austin
|Mack
|49ers
|Bears
|3000
|Tay
|Martin
|49ers
|Bears
|3000
|Taysir
|Mack
|49ers
|Bears
|3000
|N'Keal
|Harry
|Bears
|49ers
|2.26
|3000
|Dazz
|Newsome
|Bears
|49ers
|1.43
|3000
|Equanimeous
|St. Brown
|Bears
|49ers
|1.45
|3000
|Dante
|Pettis
|Bears
|49ers
|8.45
|3000
|David
|Moore
|Bears
|49ers
|0
|3000
|Nsimba
|Webster
|Bears
|49ers
|0
|3000
|Isaiah
|Coulter
|Bears
|49ers
|0
|3000
|Chris
|Finke
|Bears
|49ers
|3000
|Kevin
|Shaa
|Bears
|49ers
|3000
|Tyquan
|Thornton
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|3000
|Ty
|Montgomery
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|2.14
|3000
|Tre
|Nixon
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|3000
|Kristian
|Wilkerson
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|6.73
|3000
|Matthew
|Slater
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|0
|3000
|Erik
|Ezukanma
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|3000
|Lynn
|Bowden Jr.
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|3000
|Trent
|Sherfield
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|1.19
|3000
|Preston
|Williams
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|1.73
|3000
|River
|Cracraft
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|0
|3000
|DeVonte
|Dedmon
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|3000
|Braylon
|Sanders
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|3000
|Greg
|Dortch
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|1.38
|3000
|Andy
|Isabella
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|0.29
|3000
|Andre
|Baccellia
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|3000
|Christian
|Blake
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|0.41
|3000
|Jontre
|Kirklin
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|3000
|JaVonta
|Payton
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|3000
|Victor
|Bolden Jr.
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|3000
|Justin
|Watson
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|0
|3000
|Daurice
|Fountain
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|0
|3000
|Cornell
|Powell
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|3000
|Corey
|Coleman
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|3000
|Omar
|Bayless
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|3000
|Gary
|Jennings
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|3000
|Aaron
|Parker
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|0
|3000
|Justyn
|Ross
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|3000
|Greg
|Ward
|Eagles
|Lions
|1.92
|3000
|Deon
|Cain
|Eagles
|Lions
|3000
|John
|Hightower
|Eagles
|Lions
|0
|3000
|Devon
|Allen
|Eagles
|Lions
|3000
|Britain
|Covey
|Eagles
|Lions
|3000
|Keric
|Wheatfall
|Eagles
|Lions
|3000
|Trinity
|Benson
|Lions
|Eagles
|2.54
|3000
|Tom
|Kennedy
|Lions
|Eagles
|1.53
|3000
|Kalil
|Pimpleton
|Lions
|Eagles
|3000
|Josh
|Johnson
|Lions
|Eagles
|3000
|Corey
|Sutton
|Lions
|Eagles
|3000
|Wan'Dale
|Robinson
|Giants
|Titans
|3000
|Richie
|James Jr.
|Giants
|Titans
|3000
|C.J.
|Board
|Giants
|Titans
|1.62
|3000
|Collin
|Johnson
|Giants
|Titans
|1.79
|3000
|Robert
|Foster
|Giants
|Titans
|3000
|David
|Sills V
|Giants
|Titans
|0.93
|3000
|Alex
|Bachman
|Giants
|Titans
|-0.1
|3000
|Keelan
|Doss
|Giants
|Titans
|3000
|Austin
|Proehl
|Giants
|Titans
|3000
|Dez
|Fitzpatrick
|Titans
|Giants
|3.98
|3000
|Kyle
|Philips
|Titans
|Giants
|3000
|Racey
|McMath
|Titans
|Giants
|0.18
|3000
|Cody
|Hollister
|Titans
|Giants
|2.43
|3000
|Josh
|Malone
|Titans
|Giants
|3000
|Reggie
|Roberson Jr.
|Titans
|Giants
|3000
|Mason
|Kinsey
|Titans
|Giants
|0
|3000
|Brandon
|Lewis
|Titans
|Giants
|3000
|Juwan
|Green
|Titans
|Giants
|3000
|Marvin
|Hall
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|1
|3000
|Jeff
|Cotton Jr.
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|0
|3000
|Tim
|Jones
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|3000
|Kevin
|Austin Jr.
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|3000
|LuJuan
|Winningham
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|3000
|Willie
|Johnson
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|3000
|Ryan
|McDaniel
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|3000
|Dyami
|Brown
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|1.87
|3000
|Dax
|Milne
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|1.26
|3000
|Alex
|Erickson
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|0.5
|3000
|Antonio
|Gandy-Golden
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|0
|3000
|Kelvin
|Harmon
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|3000
|Marken
|Michel
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|3000
|Kyric
|McGowan
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|3000
|Jequez
|Ezzard
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|3000
|Dezmon
|Patmon
|Colts
|Texans
|1.26
|3000
|Mike
|Strachan
|Colts
|Texans
|0.77
|3000
|Keke
|Coutee
|Colts
|Texans
|0.75
|3000
|DeMichael
|Harris
|Colts
|Texans
|0
|3000
|Samson
|Nacua
|Colts
|Texans
|3000
|Michael
|Young Jr.
|Colts
|Texans
|3000
|Ethan
|Fernea
|Colts
|Texans
|3000
|Chris
|Moore
|Texans
|Colts
|4.89
|3000
|Phillip
|Dorsett II
|Texans
|Colts
|3
|3000
|Davion
|Davis
|Texans
|Colts
|1.35
|3000
|Jalen
|Camp
|Texans
|Colts
|0
|3000
|Chad
|Beebe
|Texans
|Colts
|3000
|Connor
|Wedington
|Texans
|Colts
|3000
|Drew
|Estrada
|Texans
|Colts
|3000
|Johnny
|Johnson III
|Texans
|Colts
|3000
|Jason
|Moore Jr.
|Chargers
|Raiders
|4.3
|3000
|Joe
|Reed
|Chargers
|Raiders
|3000
|Michael
|Bandy
|Chargers
|Raiders
|0
|3000
|Maurice
|Ffrench
|Chargers
|Raiders
|0.1
|3000
|Trevon
|Bradford
|Chargers
|Raiders
|3000
|Mack
|Hollins
|Raiders
|Chargers
|3.55
|3000
|Tyron
|Johnson
|Raiders
|Chargers
|0.33
|3000
|Jordan
|Veasy
|Raiders
|Chargers
|0
|3000
|Isaiah
|Zuber
|Raiders
|Chargers
|3000
|Dillon
|Stoner
|Raiders
|Chargers
|0
|3000
|DJ
|Turner
|Raiders
|Chargers
|3000
|Justin
|Hall
|Raiders
|Chargers
|3000
|Ihmir
|Smith-Marsette
|Vikings
|Packers
|3.95
|3000
|Olabisi
|Johnson
|Vikings
|Packers
|3000
|Jalen
|Nailor
|Vikings
|Packers
|3000
|Dan
|Chisena
|Vikings
|Packers
|0
|3000
|Myron
|Mitchell
|Vikings
|Packers
|0
|3000
|Blake
|Proehl
|Vikings
|Packers
|3000
|Trishton
|Jackson
|Vikings
|Packers
|3000
|Thomas
|Hennigan
|Vikings
|Packers
|3000
|Amari
|Rodgers
|Packers
|Vikings
|0.56
|3000
|Romeo
|Doubs
|Packers
|Vikings
|3000
|Juwann
|Winfree
|Packers
|Vikings
|1.6
|3000
|Malik
|Taylor
|Packers
|Vikings
|0.24
|3000
|Samori
|Toure
|Packers
|Vikings
|3000
|Rico
|Gafford
|Packers
|Vikings
|3000
|Danny
|Davis III
|Packers
|Vikings
|3000
|Kevin
|White
|Saints
|Falcons
|0.8
|3000
|Kawaan
|Baker
|Saints
|Falcons
|0
|3000
|Easop
|Winston Jr.
|Saints
|Falcons
|0.5
|3000
|Kirk
|Merritt
|Saints
|Falcons
|1.15
|3000
|Dai'Jean
|Dixon
|Saints
|Falcons
|3000
|Rashid
|Shaheed
|Saints
|Falcons
|3000
|Auden
|Tate
|Falcons
|Saints
|1.84
|3000
|Brayden
|Lenius
|Falcons
|Saints
|3000
|Cameron
|Batson
|Falcons
|Saints
|2.75
|3000
|Frank
|Darby
|Falcons
|Saints
|0.24
|3000
|Geronimo
|Allison
|Falcons
|Saints
|0
|3000
|Tyshaun
|James
|Falcons
|Saints
|3000
|Stanley
|Berryhill III
|Falcons
|Saints
|3000
|Jared
|Bernhardt
|Falcons
|Saints
|3000
|Jalen
|Reagor
|Eagles
|Lions
|4.35
|3000
