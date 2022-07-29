Fantasy Football Picks: 2022 NFL Week 1 DraftKings Salary Release WR Targets, Values

NFL Week 1 salaries have arrived on DraftKings! I’ll be writing up a breakdown of my immediate reactions at each position with some elite plays to pay up for along with some places you can find value. Plenty can change over the next six weeks, but it’s still fun to take an early look at the slate and see where the edges may lie.

Expensive: Justin Jefferson ($7,800)

Jefferson is fresh off a 108-1,616-10 line in 2021, ripping off a wild 15 yards per reception. I’m not expecting him to go backward in 2022, and he gets to kick things off in a competitive home game against the division favorites.

JJ saw double-digit targets in both games against the Packers last season, and torched them in the contest played indoors at home — finishing with a line of 8-169-2. We can project a really safe workload here in a matchup we know Jefferson can take advantage of.

Value: Allen Lazard ($5,600)

For value, we’re going right to the other side of this game. With Davante Adams ($8,100) no longer in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers ($7,000) is going to have a lot of targets to make up and distribute to the rest of his receiving core — 10.56 per game to be specific. Let’s also not overlook that Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($4,700) is now a member of the Chiefs.

Lazard was dinged up for many pieces of the 2021 season, but ultimately did play in 15 games. He finished with 40 grabs for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. I expect the receptions and yards to potentially double this season, and the touchdowns in the past are telling. Rodgers trusts Lazard, and he should catch on as the WR1 in 2022. Lazard gets a cushy matchup against this Minnesota secondary to get the season underway.

But even if you aren’t high on Lazard, the point is, there’s a lot of production that needs to be picked up in this Green Bay offense. Rookie Christian Watson ($5,100) and Week 1 hero Sammy Watkins ($4,700) are other considerations in the same spot.

If you’re looking for similarly priced options in other games, Michael Thomas ($5,700) comes at an extreme discount in his return to the field in a favorable matchup in Atlanta. If you’re fading Jonathan Taylor ($9,100) in Houston, a Matt Ryan ($5,500)/Michael Pittman Jr. ($5,500) combo is a cheap stack that gets away from the popular RB.

Other Options: Michael Thomas ($5,700), Michael Pittman Jr. ($5,500)

WR Salaries First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary Davante Adams Raiders Chargers 22.72 8100 Justin Jefferson Vikings Packers 20.15 7800 Deebo Samuel 49ers Bears 20.61 7400 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals Steelers 18.93 7100 Keenan Allen Chargers Raiders 16.86 7000 Tyreek Hill Dolphins Patriots 18.36 6800 Mike Williams Chargers Raiders 16.16 6600 Terry McLaurin Commanders Jaguars 13.26 6500 A.J. Brown Eagles Lions 15.58 6400 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins Patriots 15.61 6400 Brandin Cooks Texans Colts 15.24 6300 Marquise Brown Cardinals Chiefs 14.77 6200 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions Eagles 13.72 6100 Tee Higgins Bengals Steelers 16.61 6100 Diontae Johnson Steelers Bengals 17.04 6000 DJ Moore Panthers Browns 14.56 6000 Amari Cooper Browns Panthers 14.18 5900 Hunter Renfrow Raiders Chargers 15.69 5800 Darnell Mooney Bears 49ers 13.63 5700 Michael Thomas Saints Falcons 5700 Jameson Williams Lions Eagles 5600 Robert Woods Titans Giants 15.58 5600 Allen Lazard Packers Vikings 9.01 5600 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts Texans 14.39 5500 DeVonta Smith Eagles Lions 11.37 5500 DeAndre Hopkins Cardinals Chiefs 14.72 5400 Adam Thielen Vikings Packers 15.6 5400 Rashod Bateman Ravens Jets 8.88 5300 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers Bears 9.84 5200 JuJu Smith-Schuster Chiefs Cardinals 7.07 5200 Christian Kirk Jaguars Commanders 12.32 5100 Elijah Moore Jets Ravens 12.84 5100 Christian Watson Packers Vikings 5100 Jarvis Landry Saints Falcons 11.5 5000 Chase Claypool Steelers Bengals 10.94 5000 Treylon Burks Titans Giants 5000 Drake London Falcons Saints 5000 K.J. Osborn Vikings Packers 9.32 4900 Corey Davis Jets Ravens 12.13 4900 Sterling Shepard Giants Titans 11.53 4900 Kenny Golladay Giants Titans 6.58 4800 Robbie Anderson Panthers Browns 8.15 4800 DeVante Parker Patriots Dolphins 10.35 4800 Tyler Boyd Bengals Steelers 10.96 4800 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Titans Giants 6.56 4800 DJ Chark Jr. Lions Eagles 8.6 4800 Marquez Valdes-Scantling Chiefs Cardinals 8.18 4700 Sammy Watkins Packers Vikings 5.49 4700 Garrett Wilson Jets Ravens 4700 A.J. Green Cardinals Chiefs 9.58 4600 Mecole Hardman Chiefs Cardinals 9.18 4600 Chris Olave Saints Falcons 4500 Marvin Jones Jr. Jaguars Commanders 10.78 4400 Donovan Peoples-Jones Browns Panthers 8.12 4400 Byron Pringle Bears 49ers 8.3 4400 Jakobi Meyers Patriots Dolphins 10.96 4300 Tre'Quan Smith Saints Falcons 7.97 4300 Terrace Marshall Jr. Panthers Browns 2.52 4300 Kendrick Bourne Patriots Dolphins 11.64 4200 Darius Slayton Giants Titans 5.35 4200 Nico Collins Texans Colts 5.97 4200 Bryan Edwards Falcons Saints 6.84 4200 Curtis Samuel Commanders Jaguars 1.96 4200 Zay Jones Jaguars Commanders 7.06 4100 Kadarius Toney Giants Titans 8.54 4100 George Pickens Steelers Bengals 4100 John Metchie III Texans Colts 4100 Braxton Berrios Jets Ravens 7.63 4000 Rondale Moore Cardinals Chiefs 8.09 4000 Olamide Zaccheaus Falcons Saints 5.28 4000 Laviska Shenault Jr. Jaguars Commanders 8 3900 Cedrick Wilson Dolphins Patriots 9.71 3900 Alec Pierce Colts Texans 3900 Joshua Palmer Chargers Raiders 5.46 3800 Devin Duvernay Ravens Jets 4.95 3800 Skyy Moore Chiefs Cardinals 3800 Laquon Treadwell Jaguars Commanders 6.87 3700 Josh Reynolds Lions Eagles 6.72 3600 David Bell Browns Panthers 3600 Velus Jones Jr. Bears 49ers 3600 Marquez Callaway Saints Falcons 9.11 3500 Kalif Raymond Lions Eagles 8.65 3500 Keelan Cole Sr. Raiders Chargers 5.26 3500 Cam Sims Commanders Jaguars 3.49 3500 Damiere Byrd Falcons Saints 3.88 3500 Quez Watkins Eagles Lions 6.92 3400 Nelson Agholor Patriots Dolphins 6.64 3400 Demarcus Robinson Raiders Chargers 4.05 3400 Randall Cobb Packers Vikings 7.28 3400 Rashard Higgins Panthers Browns 3.83 3400 Antoine Wesley Cardinals Chiefs 3.74 3400 Jahan Dotson Commanders Jaguars 3400 Chris Conley Texans Colts 4.1 3300 Jakeem Grant Sr. Browns Panthers 2.82 3300 James Proche II Ravens Jets 2.59 3300 Josh Gordon Chiefs Cardinals 1.18 3300 Parris Campbell Colts Texans 5.37 3300 Jalen Guyton Chargers Raiders 6.08 3200 Anthony Schwartz Browns Panthers 2.39 3200 Ashton Dulin Colts Texans 2.68 3200 Calvin Austin III Steelers Bengals 3200 Danny Gray 49ers Bears 3200 Jauan Jennings 49ers Bears 4.87 3100 Tajae Sharpe Bears 49ers 3.2 3100 KhaDarel Hodge Falcons Saints 1.92 3100 DeAndre Carter Chargers Raiders 5.09 3100 Rashard Davis Jets Ravens 3000 Mohamed Sanu Sr. Dolphins Patriots 4.09 3000 Marcus Kemp Giants Titans 0.23 3000 Isaiah Ford Colts Texans 3.08 3000 John Hurst Colts Texans 3000 Osirus Mitchell Packers Vikings 3000 Calvin Ridley Falcons Saints 14.22 3000 Deonte Harty Saints Falcons 8.78 3000 Jamal Agnew Jaguars Commanders 7.8 3000 Jeff Smith Jets Ravens 1.6 3000 Ray-Ray McCloud III 49ers Bears 4.19 3000 Lil'Jordan Humphrey Patriots Dolphins 4.99 3000 Albert Wilson Vikings Packers 3.43 3000 Shi Smith Panthers Browns 2.68 3000 Zach Pascal Eagles Lions 5.97 3000 Quintez Cephus Lions Eagles 9.88 3000 Miles Boykin Steelers Bengals 0.18 3000 Anthony Miller Steelers Bengals 4.83 3000 Gunner Olszewski Steelers Bengals 0.35 3000 Cody White Steelers Bengals 0.55 3000 Steven Sims Jr. Steelers Bengals 0 3000 Tyler Vaughns Steelers Bengals 3000 Tyler Snead Steelers Bengals 3000 Mike Thomas Bengals Steelers 0.81 3000 Stanley Morgan Bengals Steelers 0.19 3000 Trent Taylor Bengals Steelers 1.01 3000 Trenton Irwin Bengals Steelers 0.77 3000 Pooka Williams Jr. Bengals Steelers 0 3000 Jaivon Heiligh Bengals Steelers 3000 Kwamie Lassiter II Bengals Steelers 3000 Kendric Pryor Bengals Steelers 3000 Jack Sorenson Bengals Steelers 3000 Tylan Wallace Ravens Jets 0.25 3000 Jaylon Moore Ravens Jets 3000 Binjimen Victor Ravens Jets 3000 Slade Bolden Ravens Jets 3000 Shemar Bridges Ravens Jets 3000 Trevon Clark Ravens Jets 3000 Makai Polk Ravens Jets 3000 Raleigh Webb Ravens Jets 3000 Devon Williams Ravens Jets 3000 Lawrence Cager Jets Ravens 0 3000 Denzel Mims Jets Ravens 1.94 3000 Tarik Black Jets Ravens 2 3000 Keshunn Abram Jets Ravens 3000 Irvin Charles Jets Ravens 3000 Calvin Jackson Jr. Jets Ravens 3000 Rodney Adams Jets Ravens 0 3000 Brandon Zylstra Panthers Browns 3.77 3000 Andre Roberts Panthers Browns 0.65 3000 Keith Kirkwood Panthers Browns 1.57 3000 C.J. Saunders Panthers Browns 1.55 3000 Charleston Rambo Panthers Browns 3000 Ra'Shaun Henry Panthers Browns 3000 Andrew Parchment Panthers Browns 3000 Derek Wright Panthers Browns 3000 Ja'Marcus Bradley Browns Panthers 2.08 3000 Michael Woods II Browns Panthers 3000 Javon Wims Browns Panthers 3000 Isaiah Weston Browns Panthers 3000 Mike Harley Jr. Browns Panthers 3000 Travell Harris Browns Panthers 3000 Malik Turner 49ers Bears 3.1 3000 Marcus Johnson 49ers Bears 3.97 3000 KeeSean Johnson 49ers Bears 0 3000 Austin Mack 49ers Bears 3000 Tay Martin 49ers Bears 3000 Taysir Mack 49ers Bears 3000 N'Keal Harry Bears 49ers 2.26 3000 Dazz Newsome Bears 49ers 1.43 3000 Equanimeous St. Brown Bears 49ers 1.45 3000 Dante Pettis Bears 49ers 8.45 3000 David Moore Bears 49ers 0 3000 Nsimba Webster Bears 49ers 0 3000 Isaiah Coulter Bears 49ers 0 3000 Chris Finke Bears 49ers 3000 Kevin Shaa Bears 49ers 3000 Tyquan Thornton Patriots Dolphins 3000 Ty Montgomery Patriots Dolphins 2.14 3000 Tre Nixon Patriots Dolphins 3000 Kristian Wilkerson Patriots Dolphins 6.73 3000 Matthew Slater Patriots Dolphins 0 3000 Erik Ezukanma Dolphins Patriots 3000 Lynn Bowden Jr. Dolphins Patriots 3000 Trent Sherfield Dolphins Patriots 1.19 3000 Preston Williams Dolphins Patriots 1.73 3000 River Cracraft Dolphins Patriots 0 3000 DeVonte Dedmon Dolphins Patriots 3000 Braylon Sanders Dolphins Patriots 3000 Greg Dortch Cardinals Chiefs 1.38 3000 Andy Isabella Cardinals Chiefs 0.29 3000 Andre Baccellia Cardinals Chiefs 3000 Christian Blake Cardinals Chiefs 0.41 3000 Jontre Kirklin Cardinals Chiefs 3000 JaVonta Payton Cardinals Chiefs 3000 Victor Bolden Jr. Cardinals Chiefs 3000 Justin Watson Chiefs Cardinals 0 3000 Daurice Fountain Chiefs Cardinals 0 3000 Cornell Powell Chiefs Cardinals 3000 Corey Coleman Chiefs Cardinals 3000 Omar Bayless Chiefs Cardinals 3000 Gary Jennings Chiefs Cardinals 3000 Aaron Parker Chiefs Cardinals 0 3000 Justyn Ross Chiefs Cardinals 3000 Greg Ward Eagles Lions 1.92 3000 Deon Cain Eagles Lions 3000 John Hightower Eagles Lions 0 3000 Devon Allen Eagles Lions 3000 Britain Covey Eagles Lions 3000 Keric Wheatfall Eagles Lions 3000 Trinity Benson Lions Eagles 2.54 3000 Tom Kennedy Lions Eagles 1.53 3000 Kalil Pimpleton Lions Eagles 3000 Josh Johnson Lions Eagles 3000 Corey Sutton Lions Eagles 3000 Wan'Dale Robinson Giants Titans 3000 Richie James Jr. Giants Titans 3000 C.J. Board Giants Titans 1.62 3000 Collin Johnson Giants Titans 1.79 3000 Robert Foster Giants Titans 3000 David Sills V Giants Titans 0.93 3000 Alex Bachman Giants Titans -0.1 3000 Keelan Doss Giants Titans 3000 Austin Proehl Giants Titans 3000 Dez Fitzpatrick Titans Giants 3.98 3000 Kyle Philips Titans Giants 3000 Racey McMath Titans Giants 0.18 3000 Cody Hollister Titans Giants 2.43 3000 Josh Malone Titans Giants 3000 Reggie Roberson Jr. Titans Giants 3000 Mason Kinsey Titans Giants 0 3000 Brandon Lewis Titans Giants 3000 Juwan Green Titans Giants 3000 Marvin Hall Jaguars Commanders 1 3000 Jeff Cotton Jr. Jaguars Commanders 0 3000 Tim Jones Jaguars Commanders 3000 Kevin Austin Jr. Jaguars Commanders 3000 LuJuan Winningham Jaguars Commanders 3000 Willie Johnson Jaguars Commanders 3000 Ryan McDaniel Jaguars Commanders 3000 Dyami Brown Commanders Jaguars 1.87 3000 Dax Milne Commanders Jaguars 1.26 3000 Alex Erickson Commanders Jaguars 0.5 3000 Antonio Gandy-Golden Commanders Jaguars 0 3000 Kelvin Harmon Commanders Jaguars 3000 Marken Michel Commanders Jaguars 3000 Kyric McGowan Commanders Jaguars 3000 Jequez Ezzard Commanders Jaguars 3000 Dezmon Patmon Colts Texans 1.26 3000 Mike Strachan Colts Texans 0.77 3000 Keke Coutee Colts Texans 0.75 3000 DeMichael Harris Colts Texans 0 3000 Samson Nacua Colts Texans 3000 Michael Young Jr. Colts Texans 3000 Ethan Fernea Colts Texans 3000 Chris Moore Texans Colts 4.89 3000 Phillip Dorsett II Texans Colts 3 3000 Davion Davis Texans Colts 1.35 3000 Jalen Camp Texans Colts 0 3000 Chad Beebe Texans Colts 3000 Connor Wedington Texans Colts 3000 Drew Estrada Texans Colts 3000 Johnny Johnson III Texans Colts 3000 Jason Moore Jr. Chargers Raiders 4.3 3000 Joe Reed Chargers Raiders 3000 Michael Bandy Chargers Raiders 0 3000 Maurice Ffrench Chargers Raiders 0.1 3000 Trevon Bradford Chargers Raiders 3000 Mack Hollins Raiders Chargers 3.55 3000 Tyron Johnson Raiders Chargers 0.33 3000 Jordan Veasy Raiders Chargers 0 3000 Isaiah Zuber Raiders Chargers 3000 Dillon Stoner Raiders Chargers 0 3000 DJ Turner Raiders Chargers 3000 Justin Hall Raiders Chargers 3000 Ihmir Smith-Marsette Vikings Packers 3.95 3000 Olabisi Johnson Vikings Packers 3000 Jalen Nailor Vikings Packers 3000 Dan Chisena Vikings Packers 0 3000 Myron Mitchell Vikings Packers 0 3000 Blake Proehl Vikings Packers 3000 Trishton Jackson Vikings Packers 3000 Thomas Hennigan Vikings Packers 3000 Amari Rodgers Packers Vikings 0.56 3000 Romeo Doubs Packers Vikings 3000 Juwann Winfree Packers Vikings 1.6 3000 Malik Taylor Packers Vikings 0.24 3000 Samori Toure Packers Vikings 3000 Rico Gafford Packers Vikings 3000 Danny Davis III Packers Vikings 3000 Kevin White Saints Falcons 0.8 3000 Kawaan Baker Saints Falcons 0 3000 Easop Winston Jr. Saints Falcons 0.5 3000 Kirk Merritt Saints Falcons 1.15 3000 Dai'Jean Dixon Saints Falcons 3000 Rashid Shaheed Saints Falcons 3000 Auden Tate Falcons Saints 1.84 3000 Brayden Lenius Falcons Saints 3000 Cameron Batson Falcons Saints 2.75 3000 Frank Darby Falcons Saints 0.24 3000 Geronimo Allison Falcons Saints 0 3000 Tyshaun James Falcons Saints 3000 Stanley Berryhill III Falcons Saints 3000 Jared Bernhardt Falcons Saints 3000 Jalen Reagor Eagles Lions 4.35 3000

