Fantasy Football Picks: 2022 NFL Week 1 DraftKings Salary Release WR Targets, Values

Julian Edlow provides early WR targets for the Week 1 main NFL slate on DraftKings.

By Julian Edlow

NFL Week 1 salaries have arrived on DraftKings! I’ll be writing up a breakdown of my immediate reactions at each position with some elite plays to pay up for along with some places you can find value. Plenty can change over the next six weeks, but it’s still fun to take an early look at the slate and see where the edges may lie.

Expensive: Justin Jefferson ($7,800)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Jefferson is fresh off a 108-1,616-10 line in 2021, ripping off a wild 15 yards per reception. I’m not expecting him to go backward in 2022, and he gets to kick things off in a competitive home game against the division favorites.

JJ saw double-digit targets in both games against the Packers last season, and torched them in the contest played indoors at home — finishing with a line of 8-169-2. We can project a really safe workload here in a matchup we know Jefferson can take advantage of.

Value: Allen Lazard ($5,600)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

For value, we’re going right to the other side of this game. With Davante Adams ($8,100) no longer in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers ($7,000) is going to have a lot of targets to make up and distribute to the rest of his receiving core — 10.56 per game to be specific. Let’s also not overlook that Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($4,700) is now a member of the Chiefs.

Lazard was dinged up for many pieces of the 2021 season, but ultimately did play in 15 games. He finished with 40 grabs for 513 yards and eight touchdowns. I expect the receptions and yards to potentially double this season, and the touchdowns in the past are telling. Rodgers trusts Lazard, and he should catch on as the WR1 in 2022. Lazard gets a cushy matchup against this Minnesota secondary to get the season underway.

But even if you aren’t high on Lazard, the point is, there’s a lot of production that needs to be picked up in this Green Bay offense. Rookie Christian Watson ($5,100) and Week 1 hero Sammy Watkins ($4,700) are other considerations in the same spot.

If you’re looking for similarly priced options in other games, Michael Thomas ($5,700) comes at an extreme discount in his return to the field in a favorable matchup in Atlanta. If you’re fading Jonathan Taylor ($9,100) in Houston, a Matt Ryan ($5,500)/Michael Pittman Jr. ($5,500) combo is a cheap stack that gets away from the popular RB.

Other Options: Michael Thomas ($5,700), Michael Pittman Jr. ($5,500)

WR Salaries

First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary
First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary
Davante Adams Raiders Chargers 22.72 8100
Justin Jefferson Vikings Packers 20.15 7800
Deebo Samuel 49ers Bears 20.61 7400
Ja'Marr Chase Bengals Steelers 18.93 7100
Keenan Allen Chargers Raiders 16.86 7000
Tyreek Hill Dolphins Patriots 18.36 6800
Mike Williams Chargers Raiders 16.16 6600
Terry McLaurin Commanders Jaguars 13.26 6500
A.J. Brown Eagles Lions 15.58 6400
Jaylen Waddle Dolphins Patriots 15.61 6400
Brandin Cooks Texans Colts 15.24 6300
Marquise Brown Cardinals Chiefs 14.77 6200
Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions Eagles 13.72 6100
Tee Higgins Bengals Steelers 16.61 6100
Diontae Johnson Steelers Bengals 17.04 6000
DJ Moore Panthers Browns 14.56 6000
Amari Cooper Browns Panthers 14.18 5900
Hunter Renfrow Raiders Chargers 15.69 5800
Darnell Mooney Bears 49ers 13.63 5700
Michael Thomas Saints Falcons 5700
Jameson Williams Lions Eagles 5600
Robert Woods Titans Giants 15.58 5600
Allen Lazard Packers Vikings 9.01 5600
Michael Pittman Jr. Colts Texans 14.39 5500
DeVonta Smith Eagles Lions 11.37 5500
DeAndre Hopkins Cardinals Chiefs 14.72 5400
Adam Thielen Vikings Packers 15.6 5400
Rashod Bateman Ravens Jets 8.88 5300
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers Bears 9.84 5200
JuJu Smith-Schuster Chiefs Cardinals 7.07 5200
Christian Kirk Jaguars Commanders 12.32 5100
Elijah Moore Jets Ravens 12.84 5100
Christian Watson Packers Vikings 5100
Jarvis Landry Saints Falcons 11.5 5000
Chase Claypool Steelers Bengals 10.94 5000
Treylon Burks Titans Giants 5000
Drake London Falcons Saints 5000
K.J. Osborn Vikings Packers 9.32 4900
Corey Davis Jets Ravens 12.13 4900
Sterling Shepard Giants Titans 11.53 4900
Kenny Golladay Giants Titans 6.58 4800
Robbie Anderson Panthers Browns 8.15 4800
DeVante Parker Patriots Dolphins 10.35 4800
Tyler Boyd Bengals Steelers 10.96 4800
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Titans Giants 6.56 4800
DJ Chark Jr. Lions Eagles 8.6 4800
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Chiefs Cardinals 8.18 4700
Sammy Watkins Packers Vikings 5.49 4700
Garrett Wilson Jets Ravens 4700
A.J. Green Cardinals Chiefs 9.58 4600
Mecole Hardman Chiefs Cardinals 9.18 4600
Chris Olave Saints Falcons 4500
Marvin Jones Jr. Jaguars Commanders 10.78 4400
Donovan Peoples-Jones Browns Panthers 8.12 4400
Byron Pringle Bears 49ers 8.3 4400
Jakobi Meyers Patriots Dolphins 10.96 4300
Tre'Quan Smith Saints Falcons 7.97 4300
Terrace Marshall Jr. Panthers Browns 2.52 4300
Kendrick Bourne Patriots Dolphins 11.64 4200
Darius Slayton Giants Titans 5.35 4200
Nico Collins Texans Colts 5.97 4200
Bryan Edwards Falcons Saints 6.84 4200
Curtis Samuel Commanders Jaguars 1.96 4200
Zay Jones Jaguars Commanders 7.06 4100
Kadarius Toney Giants Titans 8.54 4100
George Pickens Steelers Bengals 4100
John Metchie III Texans Colts 4100
Braxton Berrios Jets Ravens 7.63 4000
Rondale Moore Cardinals Chiefs 8.09 4000
Olamide Zaccheaus Falcons Saints 5.28 4000
Laviska Shenault Jr. Jaguars Commanders 8 3900
Cedrick Wilson Dolphins Patriots 9.71 3900
Alec Pierce Colts Texans 3900
Joshua Palmer Chargers Raiders 5.46 3800
Devin Duvernay Ravens Jets 4.95 3800
Skyy Moore Chiefs Cardinals 3800
Laquon Treadwell Jaguars Commanders 6.87 3700
Josh Reynolds Lions Eagles 6.72 3600
David Bell Browns Panthers 3600
Velus Jones Jr. Bears 49ers 3600
Marquez Callaway Saints Falcons 9.11 3500
Kalif Raymond Lions Eagles 8.65 3500
Keelan Cole Sr. Raiders Chargers 5.26 3500
Cam Sims Commanders Jaguars 3.49 3500
Damiere Byrd Falcons Saints 3.88 3500
Quez Watkins Eagles Lions 6.92 3400
Nelson Agholor Patriots Dolphins 6.64 3400
Demarcus Robinson Raiders Chargers 4.05 3400
Randall Cobb Packers Vikings 7.28 3400
Rashard Higgins Panthers Browns 3.83 3400
Antoine Wesley Cardinals Chiefs 3.74 3400
Jahan Dotson Commanders Jaguars 3400
Chris Conley Texans Colts 4.1 3300
Jakeem Grant Sr. Browns Panthers 2.82 3300
James Proche II Ravens Jets 2.59 3300
Josh Gordon Chiefs Cardinals 1.18 3300
Parris Campbell Colts Texans 5.37 3300
Jalen Guyton Chargers Raiders 6.08 3200
Anthony Schwartz Browns Panthers 2.39 3200
Ashton Dulin Colts Texans 2.68 3200
Calvin Austin III Steelers Bengals 3200
Danny Gray 49ers Bears 3200
Jauan Jennings 49ers Bears 4.87 3100
Tajae Sharpe Bears 49ers 3.2 3100
KhaDarel Hodge Falcons Saints 1.92 3100
DeAndre Carter Chargers Raiders 5.09 3100
Rashard Davis Jets Ravens 3000
Mohamed Sanu Sr. Dolphins Patriots 4.09 3000
Marcus Kemp Giants Titans 0.23 3000
Isaiah Ford Colts Texans 3.08 3000
John Hurst Colts Texans 3000
Osirus Mitchell Packers Vikings 3000
Calvin Ridley Falcons Saints 14.22 3000
Deonte Harty Saints Falcons 8.78 3000
Jamal Agnew Jaguars Commanders 7.8 3000
Jeff Smith Jets Ravens 1.6 3000
Ray-Ray McCloud III 49ers Bears 4.19 3000
Lil'Jordan Humphrey Patriots Dolphins 4.99 3000
Albert Wilson Vikings Packers 3.43 3000
Shi Smith Panthers Browns 2.68 3000
Zach Pascal Eagles Lions 5.97 3000
Quintez Cephus Lions Eagles 9.88 3000
Miles Boykin Steelers Bengals 0.18 3000
Anthony Miller Steelers Bengals 4.83 3000
Gunner Olszewski Steelers Bengals 0.35 3000
Cody White Steelers Bengals 0.55 3000
Steven Sims Jr. Steelers Bengals 0 3000
Tyler Vaughns Steelers Bengals 3000
Tyler Snead Steelers Bengals 3000
Mike Thomas Bengals Steelers 0.81 3000
Stanley Morgan Bengals Steelers 0.19 3000
Trent Taylor Bengals Steelers 1.01 3000
Trenton Irwin Bengals Steelers 0.77 3000
Pooka Williams Jr. Bengals Steelers 0 3000
Jaivon Heiligh Bengals Steelers 3000
Kwamie Lassiter II Bengals Steelers 3000
Kendric Pryor Bengals Steelers 3000
Jack Sorenson Bengals Steelers 3000
Tylan Wallace Ravens Jets 0.25 3000
Jaylon Moore Ravens Jets 3000
Binjimen Victor Ravens Jets 3000
Slade Bolden Ravens Jets 3000
Shemar Bridges Ravens Jets 3000
Trevon Clark Ravens Jets 3000
Makai Polk Ravens Jets 3000
Raleigh Webb Ravens Jets 3000
Devon Williams Ravens Jets 3000
Lawrence Cager Jets Ravens 0 3000
Denzel Mims Jets Ravens 1.94 3000
Tarik Black Jets Ravens 2 3000
Keshunn Abram Jets Ravens 3000
Irvin Charles Jets Ravens 3000
Calvin Jackson Jr. Jets Ravens 3000
Rodney Adams Jets Ravens 0 3000
Brandon Zylstra Panthers Browns 3.77 3000
Andre Roberts Panthers Browns 0.65 3000
Keith Kirkwood Panthers Browns 1.57 3000
C.J. Saunders Panthers Browns 1.55 3000
Charleston Rambo Panthers Browns 3000
Ra'Shaun Henry Panthers Browns 3000
Andrew Parchment Panthers Browns 3000
Derek Wright Panthers Browns 3000
Ja'Marcus Bradley Browns Panthers 2.08 3000
Michael Woods II Browns Panthers 3000
Javon Wims Browns Panthers 3000
Isaiah Weston Browns Panthers 3000
Mike Harley Jr. Browns Panthers 3000
Travell Harris Browns Panthers 3000
Malik Turner 49ers Bears 3.1 3000
Marcus Johnson 49ers Bears 3.97 3000
KeeSean Johnson 49ers Bears 0 3000
Austin Mack 49ers Bears 3000
Tay Martin 49ers Bears 3000
Taysir Mack 49ers Bears 3000
N'Keal Harry Bears 49ers 2.26 3000
Dazz Newsome Bears 49ers 1.43 3000
Equanimeous St. Brown Bears 49ers 1.45 3000
Dante Pettis Bears 49ers 8.45 3000
David Moore Bears 49ers 0 3000
Nsimba Webster Bears 49ers 0 3000
Isaiah Coulter Bears 49ers 0 3000
Chris Finke Bears 49ers 3000
Kevin Shaa Bears 49ers 3000
Tyquan Thornton Patriots Dolphins 3000
Ty Montgomery Patriots Dolphins 2.14 3000
Tre Nixon Patriots Dolphins 3000
Kristian Wilkerson Patriots Dolphins 6.73 3000
Matthew Slater Patriots Dolphins 0 3000
Erik Ezukanma Dolphins Patriots 3000
Lynn Bowden Jr. Dolphins Patriots 3000
Trent Sherfield Dolphins Patriots 1.19 3000
Preston Williams Dolphins Patriots 1.73 3000
River Cracraft Dolphins Patriots 0 3000
DeVonte Dedmon Dolphins Patriots 3000
Braylon Sanders Dolphins Patriots 3000
Greg Dortch Cardinals Chiefs 1.38 3000
Andy Isabella Cardinals Chiefs 0.29 3000
Andre Baccellia Cardinals Chiefs 3000
Christian Blake Cardinals Chiefs 0.41 3000
Jontre Kirklin Cardinals Chiefs 3000
JaVonta Payton Cardinals Chiefs 3000
Victor Bolden Jr. Cardinals Chiefs 3000
Justin Watson Chiefs Cardinals 0 3000
Daurice Fountain Chiefs Cardinals 0 3000
Cornell Powell Chiefs Cardinals 3000
Corey Coleman Chiefs Cardinals 3000
Omar Bayless Chiefs Cardinals 3000
Gary Jennings Chiefs Cardinals 3000
Aaron Parker Chiefs Cardinals 0 3000
Justyn Ross Chiefs Cardinals 3000
Greg Ward Eagles Lions 1.92 3000
Deon Cain Eagles Lions 3000
John Hightower Eagles Lions 0 3000
Devon Allen Eagles Lions 3000
Britain Covey Eagles Lions 3000
Keric Wheatfall Eagles Lions 3000
Trinity Benson Lions Eagles 2.54 3000
Tom Kennedy Lions Eagles 1.53 3000
Kalil Pimpleton Lions Eagles 3000
Josh Johnson Lions Eagles 3000
Corey Sutton Lions Eagles 3000
Wan'Dale Robinson Giants Titans 3000
Richie James Jr. Giants Titans 3000
C.J. Board Giants Titans 1.62 3000
Collin Johnson Giants Titans 1.79 3000
Robert Foster Giants Titans 3000
David Sills V Giants Titans 0.93 3000
Alex Bachman Giants Titans -0.1 3000
Keelan Doss Giants Titans 3000
Austin Proehl Giants Titans 3000
Dez Fitzpatrick Titans Giants 3.98 3000
Kyle Philips Titans Giants 3000
Racey McMath Titans Giants 0.18 3000
Cody Hollister Titans Giants 2.43 3000
Josh Malone Titans Giants 3000
Reggie Roberson Jr. Titans Giants 3000
Mason Kinsey Titans Giants 0 3000
Brandon Lewis Titans Giants 3000
Juwan Green Titans Giants 3000
Marvin Hall Jaguars Commanders 1 3000
Jeff Cotton Jr. Jaguars Commanders 0 3000
Tim Jones Jaguars Commanders 3000
Kevin Austin Jr. Jaguars Commanders 3000
LuJuan Winningham Jaguars Commanders 3000
Willie Johnson Jaguars Commanders 3000
Ryan McDaniel Jaguars Commanders 3000
Dyami Brown Commanders Jaguars 1.87 3000
Dax Milne Commanders Jaguars 1.26 3000
Alex Erickson Commanders Jaguars 0.5 3000
Antonio Gandy-Golden Commanders Jaguars 0 3000
Kelvin Harmon Commanders Jaguars 3000
Marken Michel Commanders Jaguars 3000
Kyric McGowan Commanders Jaguars 3000
Jequez Ezzard Commanders Jaguars 3000
Dezmon Patmon Colts Texans 1.26 3000
Mike Strachan Colts Texans 0.77 3000
Keke Coutee Colts Texans 0.75 3000
DeMichael Harris Colts Texans 0 3000
Samson Nacua Colts Texans 3000
Michael Young Jr. Colts Texans 3000
Ethan Fernea Colts Texans 3000
Chris Moore Texans Colts 4.89 3000
Phillip Dorsett II Texans Colts 3 3000
Davion Davis Texans Colts 1.35 3000
Jalen Camp Texans Colts 0 3000
Chad Beebe Texans Colts 3000
Connor Wedington Texans Colts 3000
Drew Estrada Texans Colts 3000
Johnny Johnson III Texans Colts 3000
Jason Moore Jr. Chargers Raiders 4.3 3000
Joe Reed Chargers Raiders 3000
Michael Bandy Chargers Raiders 0 3000
Maurice Ffrench Chargers Raiders 0.1 3000
Trevon Bradford Chargers Raiders 3000
Mack Hollins Raiders Chargers 3.55 3000
Tyron Johnson Raiders Chargers 0.33 3000
Jordan Veasy Raiders Chargers 0 3000
Isaiah Zuber Raiders Chargers 3000
Dillon Stoner Raiders Chargers 0 3000
DJ Turner Raiders Chargers 3000
Justin Hall Raiders Chargers 3000
Ihmir Smith-Marsette Vikings Packers 3.95 3000
Olabisi Johnson Vikings Packers 3000
Jalen Nailor Vikings Packers 3000
Dan Chisena Vikings Packers 0 3000
Myron Mitchell Vikings Packers 0 3000
Blake Proehl Vikings Packers 3000
Trishton Jackson Vikings Packers 3000
Thomas Hennigan Vikings Packers 3000
Amari Rodgers Packers Vikings 0.56 3000
Romeo Doubs Packers Vikings 3000
Juwann Winfree Packers Vikings 1.6 3000
Malik Taylor Packers Vikings 0.24 3000
Samori Toure Packers Vikings 3000
Rico Gafford Packers Vikings 3000
Danny Davis III Packers Vikings 3000
Kevin White Saints Falcons 0.8 3000
Kawaan Baker Saints Falcons 0 3000
Easop Winston Jr. Saints Falcons 0.5 3000
Kirk Merritt Saints Falcons 1.15 3000
Dai'Jean Dixon Saints Falcons 3000
Rashid Shaheed Saints Falcons 3000
Auden Tate Falcons Saints 1.84 3000
Brayden Lenius Falcons Saints 3000
Cameron Batson Falcons Saints 2.75 3000
Frank Darby Falcons Saints 0.24 3000
Geronimo Allison Falcons Saints 0 3000
Tyshaun James Falcons Saints 3000
Stanley Berryhill III Falcons Saints 3000
Jared Bernhardt Falcons Saints 3000
Jalen Reagor Eagles Lions 4.35 3000

