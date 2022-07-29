 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy Football Picks: 2022 NFL Week 1 DraftKings Salary Release RB Targets, Values

Julian Edlow provides early RB targets for the Week 1 main NFL slate on DraftKings.

By Julian Edlow

NFL Week 1 salaries have arrived on DraftKings! I’ll be writing up a breakdown of my immediate reactions at each position with some elite plays to pay up for along with some places you can find value. Plenty can change over the next six weeks, but it’s still fun to take an early look at the slate and see where the edges may lie.

Expensive: Jonathan Taylor ($9,100)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Taylor is extremely chalky in Week 1 for a million different reasons. He’s coming off an insane 332-1,811-18 season on the ground in which he averaged 5.5 yards per carry. He’s playing for an eight-point favorite against one of the worst teams in the NFL, particularly when it comes to defending the run.

We saw this come into play last season, as the Texans had absolutely no shot at stopping Taylor. JT finished the first matchup needing just 14 carries to rush for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 31-3 victory. The second time around on the road he killed them with volume, finishing 32-143-2 in a 31-0 win. It’s tough to see Taylor not getting going in this matchup, but the concern will be ownership. Fade him at your own risk in tournaments, but I need JT in my cash lineup.

Value: Miles Sanders ($5,400)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

Value is pretty tight at RB on the opening slate. While we never want to wish injury upon anyone, the nature of this position is that guys are going to get injured (whether it be in training camp or preseason). So when it comes to adding some other options, I think it’d be smart to say let’s just wait and see how August shakes out.

However, Sanders does seem to be too cheap in this spot, and that’s coming from someone who thinks the Eagles are overrated and the Lions are underrated coming into the season. While I expect improvement from Detroit, this was still a defense that allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game in 2021 at just over 135 per game. A $5,400 price tag feels cheap for this spot.

RB Salaries

First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary
Jonathan Taylor Colts Texans 22.93 9100
Derrick Henry Titans Giants 24.5 8600
Christian McCaffrey Panthers Browns 18.21 8500
Austin Ekeler Chargers Raiders 21.86 8200
Dalvin Cook Vikings Packers 16.54 7900
Alvin Kamara Saints Falcons 18.07 7600
Joe Mixon Bengals Steelers 18.15 7100
James Conner Cardinals Chiefs 15.92 7000
D'Andre Swift Lions Eagles 16.61 6800
Aaron Jones Packers Vikings 16.38 6700
Nick Chubb Browns Panthers 15.93 6500
Najee Harris Steelers Bengals 16.83 6400
Josh Jacobs Raiders Chargers 15.67 6300
Alexander Mattison Vikings Packers 8.31 6200
Saquon Barkley Giants Titans 11.74 6100
David Montgomery Bears 49ers 15.62 6000
Mark Ingram II Saints Falcons 7.83 5900
Antonio Gibson Commanders Jaguars 14.94 5800
Cordarrelle Patterson Falcons Saints 15.04 5800
Damien Harris Patriots Dolphins 14.49 5700
Kareem Hunt Browns Panthers 13.75 5700
J.K. Dobbins Ravens Jets 5600
Travis Etienne Jaguars Commanders 5600
James Robinson Jaguars Commanders 12.78 5600
Breece Hall Jets Ravens 5500
Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots Dolphins 10.15 5500
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs Cardinals 11.54 5400
Eli Mitchell 49ers Bears 15.4 5400
Chuba Hubbard Panthers Browns 8.33 5400
Miles Sanders Eagles Lions 10 5400
AJ Dillon Packers Vikings 10.84 5300
Ronald Jones II Chiefs Cardinals 5.08 5200
Jamaal Williams Lions Eagles 9.22 5200
Chase Edmonds Dolphins Patriots 11.55 5200
Khalil Herbert Bears 49ers 4.82 5200
Nyheim Hines Colts Texans 6.74 5100
Michael Carter Jets Ravens 11.31 5100
Jeff Wilson Jr. 49ers Bears 4.95 5100
J.D. McKissic Commanders Jaguars 11.63 5100
Samaje Perine Bengals Steelers 4.91 5000
Gus Edwards Ravens Jets 5000
Tyrion Davis-Price 49ers Bears 5000
Hassan Haskins Titans Giants 5000
Kenyan Drake Raiders Chargers 8.54 5000
Rex Burkhead Texans Colts 6.71 4900
D'Ernest Johnson Browns Panthers 6.48 4900
Darrel Williams Cardinals Chiefs 10.44 4900
Matt Breida Giants Titans 4.86 4900
Isaiah Spiller Chargers Raiders 4900
Benny Snell Jr. Steelers Bengals 1.01 4800
Chris Evans Bengals Steelers 2.91 4800
Raheem Mostert Dolphins Patriots 2 4800
Dameon Pierce Texans Colts 4800
Marlon Mack Texans Colts 2.15 4700
Sony Michel Dolphins Patriots 7.79 4700
Zamir White Raiders Chargers 4700
Damien Williams Falcons Saints 5.06 4700
Kenneth Gainwell Eagles Lions 8.29 4600
Tevin Coleman Jets Ravens 4.68 4600
Trey Sermon 49ers Bears 2.83 4600
Boston Scott Eagles Lions 6.48 4500
Myles Gaskin Dolphins Patriots 10.27 4500
Phillip Lindsay Colts Texans 3.24 4500
Dontrell Hilliard Titans Giants 9 4500
Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders Jaguars 4500
Tony Jones Jr. Saints Falcons 2.01 4500
Tyler Allgeier Falcons Saints 4500
Mike Davis Ravens Jets 8.31 4400
D'Onta Foreman Panthers Browns 11.05 4400
Brandon Bolden Raiders Chargers 7.27 4400
Joshua Kelley Chargers Raiders 1.8 4400
Tyler Badie Ravens Jets 4400
Antonio Williams Giants Titans 4400
Ty'Son Williams Colts Texans 3.22 4400
Gary Brightwell Giants Titans 0.15 4300
Ryquell Armstead Jaguars Commanders 6.3 4300
Dare Ogunbowale Texans Colts 2.95 4200
Ameer Abdullah Raiders Chargers 5.26 4200
Jerick McKinnon Chiefs Cardinals 5.46 4200
James White Patriots Dolphins 10.4 4200
Eno Benjamin Cardinals Chiefs 3.34 4200
Jeremy McNichols Steelers Bengals 5.26 4100
Malcolm Brown Saints Falcons 3.21 4100
Kyle Juszczyk 49ers Bears 4.21 4100
Kene Nwangwu Vikings Packers 2.09 4100
Corey Clement Ravens Jets 1.61 4000
Jaret Patterson Commanders Jaguars 3.29 4000
Nathan Cottrell Jaguars Commanders 0.08 4000
Ty Johnson Jets Ravens 7.38 4000
Anthony McFarland Jr. Steelers Bengals 1.2 4000
Mataeo Durant Steelers Bengals 4000
Jaylen Warren Steelers Bengals 4000
Derek Watt Steelers Bengals 0.26 4000
Trayveon Williams Bengals Steelers 1.3 4000
Elijah Holyfield Bengals Steelers 4000
Shermari Jones Bengals Steelers 4000
Justice Hill Ravens Jets 4000
Nate McCrary Ravens Jets -0.1 4000
Ricky Person Jr. Ravens Jets 4000
Patrick Ricard Ravens Jets 1.59 4000
La'Mical Perine Jets Ravens 0.78 4000
Zonovan Knight Jets Ravens 4000
Nick Bawden Jets Ravens 0.33 4000
Spencer Brown Panthers Browns 0 4000
Darius Bradwell Panthers Browns 0 4000
John Lovett Panthers Browns 4000
Giovanni Ricci Panthers Browns 0 4000
Jerome Ford Browns Panthers 4000
Demetric Felton Browns Panthers 3.16 4000
John Kelly Jr. Browns Panthers 0.33 4000
Johnny Stanton IV Browns Panthers 2.3 4000
JaMycal Hasty 49ers Bears 3.72 4000
Jordan Mason 49ers Bears 4000
Josh Hokit 49ers Bears 4000
Darrynton Evans Bears 49ers 3.8 4000
Trestan Ebner Bears 49ers 4000
De'Montre Tuggle Bears 49ers 4000
Khari Blasingame Bears 49ers 0.17 4000
Pierre Strong Jr. Patriots Dolphins 4000
Kevin Harris Patriots Dolphins 4000
J.J. Taylor Patriots Dolphins 3.9 4000
Salvon Ahmed Dolphins Patriots 3.22 4000
Gerrid Doaks Dolphins Patriots 4000
ZaQuandre White Dolphins Patriots 4000
Alec Ingold Dolphins Patriots 2.73 4000
John Lovett Dolphins Patriots 4000
Keaontay Ingram Cardinals Chiefs 4000
Jonathan Ward Cardinals Chiefs 0.75 4000
Ronnie Rivers Cardinals Chiefs 4000
TJ Pledger Cardinals Chiefs 4000
Derrick Gore Chiefs Cardinals 4.34 4000
Isaih Pacheco Chiefs Cardinals 4000
Jerrion Ealy Chiefs Cardinals 4000
Tayon Fleet-Davis Chiefs Cardinals 4000
Michael Burton Chiefs Cardinals 0.79 4000
Jason Huntley Eagles Lions 5.1 4000
Kennedy Brooks Eagles Lions 4000
Jermar Jefferson Lions Eagles 3.67 4000
Godwin Igwebuike Lions Eagles 1.69 4000
Greg Bell Lions Eagles 4000
Jason Cabinda Lions Eagles 0.99 4000
Sandro Platzgummer Giants Titans 4000
Jashaun Corbin Giants Titans 4000
Jeremiah Hall Giants Titans 4000
Trenton Cannon Titans Giants -0.05 4000
Jordan Wilkins Titans Giants 0 4000
Julius Chestnut Titans Giants 4000
Tory Carter Titans Giants 0 4000
Snoop Conner Jaguars Commanders 4000
Mekhi Sargent Jaguars Commanders 0.16 4000
Reggie Bonnafon Commanders Jaguars 0.9 4000
Alex Armah Commanders Jaguars 0.84 4000
Deon Jackson Colts Texans 1.01 4000
D'vonte Price Colts Texans 4000
CJ Verdell Colts Texans 4000
Royce Freeman Texans Colts 2.31 4000
Darius Anderson Texans Colts 4000
Andy Janovich Texans Colts 0.92 4000
Larry Rountree III Chargers Raiders 1.3 4000
Leddie Brown Chargers Raiders 4000
Zander Horvath Chargers Raiders 4000
Gabe Nabers Chargers Raiders 0.55 4000
Kevin Marks Jr. Chargers Raiders 4000
Brittain Brown Raiders Chargers 4000
Sincere McCormick Raiders Chargers 4000
Jakob Johnson Raiders Chargers 0.46 4000
Ty Chandler Vikings Packers 4000
Bryant Koback Vikings Packers 4000
Jake Bargas Vikings Packers 0 4000
C.J. Ham Vikings Packers 1.94 4000
Kylin Hill Packers Vikings 0.49 4000
Patrick Taylor Packers Vikings 1.72 4000
Tyler Goodson Packers Vikings 4000
B.J. Baylor Packers Vikings 4000
Dwayne Washington Saints Falcons 0.34 4000
Abram Smith Saints Falcons 4000
Devine Ozigbo Saints Falcons 0.47 4000
Adam Prentice Saints Falcons 0.73 4000
Qadree Ollison Falcons Saints 2.59 4000
Caleb Huntley Falcons Saints 4000
Avery Williams Falcons Saints 0 4000
Keith Smith Falcons Saints 1.04 4000
Craig Reynolds Lions Eagles 7.64 4000
Jonathan Williams Commanders Jaguars 4.14 4000
Paul Quessenberry Texans Colts 0 4000

