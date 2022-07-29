Fantasy Football Picks: 2022 NFL Week 1 DraftKings Salary Release RB Targets, Values

NFL Week 1 salaries have arrived on DraftKings! I’ll be writing up a breakdown of my immediate reactions at each position with some elite plays to pay up for along with some places you can find value. Plenty can change over the next six weeks, but it’s still fun to take an early look at the slate and see where the edges may lie.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Expensive: Jonathan Taylor ($9,100)

Taylor is extremely chalky in Week 1 for a million different reasons. He’s coming off an insane 332-1,811-18 season on the ground in which he averaged 5.5 yards per carry. He’s playing for an eight-point favorite against one of the worst teams in the NFL, particularly when it comes to defending the run.

We saw this come into play last season, as the Texans had absolutely no shot at stopping Taylor. JT finished the first matchup needing just 14 carries to rush for 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 31-3 victory. The second time around on the road he killed them with volume, finishing 32-143-2 in a 31-0 win. It’s tough to see Taylor not getting going in this matchup, but the concern will be ownership. Fade him at your own risk in tournaments, but I need JT in my cash lineup.

Value: Miles Sanders ($5,400)

Value is pretty tight at RB on the opening slate. While we never want to wish injury upon anyone, the nature of this position is that guys are going to get injured (whether it be in training camp or preseason). So when it comes to adding some other options, I think it’d be smart to say let’s just wait and see how August shakes out.

However, Sanders does seem to be too cheap in this spot, and that’s coming from someone who thinks the Eagles are overrated and the Lions are underrated coming into the season. While I expect improvement from Detroit, this was still a defense that allowed the fifth-most rushing yards per game in 2021 at just over 135 per game. A $5,400 price tag feels cheap for this spot.

RB Salaries First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary Jonathan Taylor Colts Texans 22.93 9100 Derrick Henry Titans Giants 24.5 8600 Christian McCaffrey Panthers Browns 18.21 8500 Austin Ekeler Chargers Raiders 21.86 8200 Dalvin Cook Vikings Packers 16.54 7900 Alvin Kamara Saints Falcons 18.07 7600 Joe Mixon Bengals Steelers 18.15 7100 James Conner Cardinals Chiefs 15.92 7000 D'Andre Swift Lions Eagles 16.61 6800 Aaron Jones Packers Vikings 16.38 6700 Nick Chubb Browns Panthers 15.93 6500 Najee Harris Steelers Bengals 16.83 6400 Josh Jacobs Raiders Chargers 15.67 6300 Alexander Mattison Vikings Packers 8.31 6200 Saquon Barkley Giants Titans 11.74 6100 David Montgomery Bears 49ers 15.62 6000 Mark Ingram II Saints Falcons 7.83 5900 Antonio Gibson Commanders Jaguars 14.94 5800 Cordarrelle Patterson Falcons Saints 15.04 5800 Damien Harris Patriots Dolphins 14.49 5700 Kareem Hunt Browns Panthers 13.75 5700 J.K. Dobbins Ravens Jets 5600 Travis Etienne Jaguars Commanders 5600 James Robinson Jaguars Commanders 12.78 5600 Breece Hall Jets Ravens 5500 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots Dolphins 10.15 5500 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs Cardinals 11.54 5400 Eli Mitchell 49ers Bears 15.4 5400 Chuba Hubbard Panthers Browns 8.33 5400 Miles Sanders Eagles Lions 10 5400 AJ Dillon Packers Vikings 10.84 5300 Ronald Jones II Chiefs Cardinals 5.08 5200 Jamaal Williams Lions Eagles 9.22 5200 Chase Edmonds Dolphins Patriots 11.55 5200 Khalil Herbert Bears 49ers 4.82 5200 Nyheim Hines Colts Texans 6.74 5100 Michael Carter Jets Ravens 11.31 5100 Jeff Wilson Jr. 49ers Bears 4.95 5100 J.D. McKissic Commanders Jaguars 11.63 5100 Samaje Perine Bengals Steelers 4.91 5000 Gus Edwards Ravens Jets 5000 Tyrion Davis-Price 49ers Bears 5000 Hassan Haskins Titans Giants 5000 Kenyan Drake Raiders Chargers 8.54 5000 Rex Burkhead Texans Colts 6.71 4900 D'Ernest Johnson Browns Panthers 6.48 4900 Darrel Williams Cardinals Chiefs 10.44 4900 Matt Breida Giants Titans 4.86 4900 Isaiah Spiller Chargers Raiders 4900 Benny Snell Jr. Steelers Bengals 1.01 4800 Chris Evans Bengals Steelers 2.91 4800 Raheem Mostert Dolphins Patriots 2 4800 Dameon Pierce Texans Colts 4800 Marlon Mack Texans Colts 2.15 4700 Sony Michel Dolphins Patriots 7.79 4700 Zamir White Raiders Chargers 4700 Damien Williams Falcons Saints 5.06 4700 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles Lions 8.29 4600 Tevin Coleman Jets Ravens 4.68 4600 Trey Sermon 49ers Bears 2.83 4600 Boston Scott Eagles Lions 6.48 4500 Myles Gaskin Dolphins Patriots 10.27 4500 Phillip Lindsay Colts Texans 3.24 4500 Dontrell Hilliard Titans Giants 9 4500 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders Jaguars 4500 Tony Jones Jr. Saints Falcons 2.01 4500 Tyler Allgeier Falcons Saints 4500 Mike Davis Ravens Jets 8.31 4400 D'Onta Foreman Panthers Browns 11.05 4400 Brandon Bolden Raiders Chargers 7.27 4400 Joshua Kelley Chargers Raiders 1.8 4400 Tyler Badie Ravens Jets 4400 Antonio Williams Giants Titans 4400 Ty'Son Williams Colts Texans 3.22 4400 Gary Brightwell Giants Titans 0.15 4300 Ryquell Armstead Jaguars Commanders 6.3 4300 Dare Ogunbowale Texans Colts 2.95 4200 Ameer Abdullah Raiders Chargers 5.26 4200 Jerick McKinnon Chiefs Cardinals 5.46 4200 James White Patriots Dolphins 10.4 4200 Eno Benjamin Cardinals Chiefs 3.34 4200 Jeremy McNichols Steelers Bengals 5.26 4100 Malcolm Brown Saints Falcons 3.21 4100 Kyle Juszczyk 49ers Bears 4.21 4100 Kene Nwangwu Vikings Packers 2.09 4100 Corey Clement Ravens Jets 1.61 4000 Jaret Patterson Commanders Jaguars 3.29 4000 Nathan Cottrell Jaguars Commanders 0.08 4000 Ty Johnson Jets Ravens 7.38 4000 Anthony McFarland Jr. Steelers Bengals 1.2 4000 Mataeo Durant Steelers Bengals 4000 Jaylen Warren Steelers Bengals 4000 Derek Watt Steelers Bengals 0.26 4000 Trayveon Williams Bengals Steelers 1.3 4000 Elijah Holyfield Bengals Steelers 4000 Shermari Jones Bengals Steelers 4000 Justice Hill Ravens Jets 4000 Nate McCrary Ravens Jets -0.1 4000 Ricky Person Jr. Ravens Jets 4000 Patrick Ricard Ravens Jets 1.59 4000 La'Mical Perine Jets Ravens 0.78 4000 Zonovan Knight Jets Ravens 4000 Nick Bawden Jets Ravens 0.33 4000 Spencer Brown Panthers Browns 0 4000 Darius Bradwell Panthers Browns 0 4000 John Lovett Panthers Browns 4000 Giovanni Ricci Panthers Browns 0 4000 Jerome Ford Browns Panthers 4000 Demetric Felton Browns Panthers 3.16 4000 John Kelly Jr. Browns Panthers 0.33 4000 Johnny Stanton IV Browns Panthers 2.3 4000 JaMycal Hasty 49ers Bears 3.72 4000 Jordan Mason 49ers Bears 4000 Josh Hokit 49ers Bears 4000 Darrynton Evans Bears 49ers 3.8 4000 Trestan Ebner Bears 49ers 4000 De'Montre Tuggle Bears 49ers 4000 Khari Blasingame Bears 49ers 0.17 4000 Pierre Strong Jr. Patriots Dolphins 4000 Kevin Harris Patriots Dolphins 4000 J.J. Taylor Patriots Dolphins 3.9 4000 Salvon Ahmed Dolphins Patriots 3.22 4000 Gerrid Doaks Dolphins Patriots 4000 ZaQuandre White Dolphins Patriots 4000 Alec Ingold Dolphins Patriots 2.73 4000 John Lovett Dolphins Patriots 4000 Keaontay Ingram Cardinals Chiefs 4000 Jonathan Ward Cardinals Chiefs 0.75 4000 Ronnie Rivers Cardinals Chiefs 4000 TJ Pledger Cardinals Chiefs 4000 Derrick Gore Chiefs Cardinals 4.34 4000 Isaih Pacheco Chiefs Cardinals 4000 Jerrion Ealy Chiefs Cardinals 4000 Tayon Fleet-Davis Chiefs Cardinals 4000 Michael Burton Chiefs Cardinals 0.79 4000 Jason Huntley Eagles Lions 5.1 4000 Kennedy Brooks Eagles Lions 4000 Jermar Jefferson Lions Eagles 3.67 4000 Godwin Igwebuike Lions Eagles 1.69 4000 Greg Bell Lions Eagles 4000 Jason Cabinda Lions Eagles 0.99 4000 Sandro Platzgummer Giants Titans 4000 Jashaun Corbin Giants Titans 4000 Jeremiah Hall Giants Titans 4000 Trenton Cannon Titans Giants -0.05 4000 Jordan Wilkins Titans Giants 0 4000 Julius Chestnut Titans Giants 4000 Tory Carter Titans Giants 0 4000 Snoop Conner Jaguars Commanders 4000 Mekhi Sargent Jaguars Commanders 0.16 4000 Reggie Bonnafon Commanders Jaguars 0.9 4000 Alex Armah Commanders Jaguars 0.84 4000 Deon Jackson Colts Texans 1.01 4000 D'vonte Price Colts Texans 4000 CJ Verdell Colts Texans 4000 Royce Freeman Texans Colts 2.31 4000 Darius Anderson Texans Colts 4000 Andy Janovich Texans Colts 0.92 4000 Larry Rountree III Chargers Raiders 1.3 4000 Leddie Brown Chargers Raiders 4000 Zander Horvath Chargers Raiders 4000 Gabe Nabers Chargers Raiders 0.55 4000 Kevin Marks Jr. Chargers Raiders 4000 Brittain Brown Raiders Chargers 4000 Sincere McCormick Raiders Chargers 4000 Jakob Johnson Raiders Chargers 0.46 4000 Ty Chandler Vikings Packers 4000 Bryant Koback Vikings Packers 4000 Jake Bargas Vikings Packers 0 4000 C.J. Ham Vikings Packers 1.94 4000 Kylin Hill Packers Vikings 0.49 4000 Patrick Taylor Packers Vikings 1.72 4000 Tyler Goodson Packers Vikings 4000 B.J. Baylor Packers Vikings 4000 Dwayne Washington Saints Falcons 0.34 4000 Abram Smith Saints Falcons 4000 Devine Ozigbo Saints Falcons 0.47 4000 Adam Prentice Saints Falcons 0.73 4000 Qadree Ollison Falcons Saints 2.59 4000 Caleb Huntley Falcons Saints 4000 Avery Williams Falcons Saints 0 4000 Keith Smith Falcons Saints 1.04 4000 Craig Reynolds Lions Eagles 7.64 4000 Jonathan Williams Commanders Jaguars 4.14 4000 Paul Quessenberry Texans Colts 0 4000

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.