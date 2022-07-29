Fantasy Football Picks: 2022 NFL Week 1 DraftKings Salary Release TE & DST Targets, Values

NFL Week 1 salaries have arrived on DraftKings! I’ll be writing up a breakdown of my immediate reactions at each position with some elite plays to pay up for along with some places you can find value. Plenty can change over the next six weeks, but it’s still fun to take an early look at the slate and see where the edges may lie.
Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]
TE
Expensive: Darren Waller ($5,400)
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Waller kind of struggled in a pair of matchups against the Chargers last season, although he did finish with a 4-50-1 line in the game in L.A. Still, he only managed to catch six of 16 targets thrown his way in the two games, and the Chargers have only improved on defense.
That said, the addition of Davante Adams ($8,100) is only going to open up more easy looks for Waller this season, following a tough year of being the focal point of the offense. I think Waller is priced down due to a down year, but certainly has the ceiling of the players at his position priced significantly higher. LAC did allow 68.8 yards and just shy of a TD (0.8) per game to the TE position last season.
Value: Mo Alie-Cox ($3,400)
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Alie-Cox has flashed at times for the Colts, but never fully received an opportunity to be the guy. The Colts have always had other tight ends in the mix, but now MAC gets the chance to enter the season as the starter, and with a huge QB upgrade as well.
As I’ve mentioned in many of these articles, Jonathan Taylor ($9,100) is in a terrific spot in Week 1 against this dreadful Texans run defense. But if you fade him and stack some of Indy’s passing game, Alie-Cox is a great discount. Houston allowed 55.6 yards per game to the TE position in 2021.
DST
Expensive: Saints ($3,700)
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons have a real chance to be the worst team in football this season. A once ferocious passing attack has lost a ton of weapons over the last couple of years, most notably now losing Matt Ryan ($5,500) to the Colts. While top-10 picks have been used to add weapons in the last two drafts, Marcus Mariota ($5,200) wasn’t the guy this team envisioned getting them the ball. The Saints have a pretty solid unit on defense and should be able to force some turnovers and limit scoring.
Value: Lions ($2,000)
Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are getting a bit too much hype heading into this season. While Philly certainly has potential, the Lions proved to be a gritty team last season, losing a lot of games on bad luck and tough bounces. Opening up the season as home dogs feels like a nice spot to try and start the narrative that last season was a fluke and this team can compete. I’m not saying the Lions have a dominant defense in 2022, but for the bare minimum salary, rostering them at home isn’t the worst idea. Week 1 D/ST plays can bring some pretty wild outcomes. Sometimes it can be best to go against the grain.
TE Salaries
|First Name
|Last Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Avg FPTS
|Salary
|First Name
|Last Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Avg FPTS
|Salary
|Mark
|Andrews
|Ravens
|Jets
|18.96
|6800
|Travis
|Kelce
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|17.79
|6600
|George
|Kittle
|49ers
|Bears
|13.34
|5900
|Kyle
|Pitts
|Falcons
|Saints
|10.82
|5700
|Darren
|Waller
|Raiders
|Chargers
|12.84
|5400
|T.J.
|Hockenson
|Lions
|Eagles
|12.11
|4900
|Mike
|Gesicki
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|9.88
|4800
|Dallas
|Goedert
|Eagles
|Lions
|11.64
|4500
|Zach
|Ertz
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|10.32
|4400
|Pat
|Freiermuth
|Steelers
|Bengals
|9.36
|4200
|Robert
|Tonyan
|Packers
|Vikings
|6.3
|3900
|David
|Njoku
|Browns
|Panthers
|6.91
|3900
|Hunter
|Henry
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|9.35
|3800
|Gerald
|Everett
|Chargers
|Raiders
|7.99
|3800
|Austin
|Hooper
|Titans
|Giants
|5.78
|3700
|Cole
|Kmet
|Bears
|49ers
|7.13
|3700
|C.J.
|Uzomah
|Jets
|Ravens
|8.2
|3600
|Tyler
|Conklin
|Jets
|Ravens
|8.14
|3500
|Evan
|Engram
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|6.9
|3500
|Mo
|Alie-Cox
|Colts
|Texans
|4.68
|3400
|Irv
|Smith Jr.
|Vikings
|Packers
|3400
|Hayden
|Hurst
|Bengals
|Steelers
|5.01
|3300
|Ricky
|Seals-Jones
|Giants
|Titans
|5.32
|3300
|Foster
|Moreau
|Raiders
|Chargers
|4.74
|3200
|Anthony
|Firkser
|Falcons
|Saints
|4.76
|3200
|Logan
|Thomas
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|9.1
|3200
|Brevin
|Jordan
|Texans
|Colts
|6.2
|3100
|John
|Bates
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|2.99
|3100
|Tommy
|Tremble
|Panthers
|Browns
|3.32
|3100
|Adam
|Trautman
|Saints
|Falcons
|4.95
|3100
|Geoff
|Swaim
|Titans
|Giants
|4.12
|3000
|Ian
|Thomas
|Panthers
|Browns
|2.16
|3000
|Drew
|Sample
|Bengals
|Steelers
|0.98
|3000
|Josiah
|Deguara
|Packers
|Vikings
|3.62
|2900
|Harrison
|Bryant
|Browns
|Panthers
|3.89
|2900
|Trey
|McBride
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|2900
|Zach
|Gentry
|Steelers
|Bengals
|2.39
|2800
|Jonnu
|Smith
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|3.96
|2800
|Dan
|Arnold
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|6.98
|2800
|Donald
|Parham Jr.
|Chargers
|Raiders
|4.21
|2800
|Ryan
|Griffin
|Bears
|49ers
|4.65
|2700
|Tyler
|Kroft
|49ers
|Bears
|4.37
|2700
|Maxx
|Williams
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|8.26
|2700
|James
|O'Shaughnessy
|Bears
|49ers
|7.2
|2600
|Durham
|Smythe
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|4.12
|2600
|Chris
|Manhertz
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|1.12
|2600
|Pharaoh
|Brown
|Texans
|Colts
|2.61
|2600
|Shaun
|Beyer
|Vikings
|Packers
|2500
|Ben
|Mason
|Ravens
|Jets
|2500
|Juwan
|Johnson
|Saints
|Falcons
|3.78
|2500
|JJ
|Arcega-Whiteside
|Eagles
|Lions
|0.35
|2500
|Devin
|Funchess
|Lions
|Eagles
|2500
|Rysen
|John
|Bears
|49ers
|2500
|Marcedes
|Lewis
|Packers
|Vikings
|2.47
|2500
|Stephen
|Anderson
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|2.26
|2500
|Kevin
|Rader
|Steelers
|Bengals
|0.4
|2500
|Connor
|Heyward
|Steelers
|Bengals
|2500
|Jace
|Sternberger
|Steelers
|Bengals
|2500
|Mitchell
|Wilcox
|Bengals
|Steelers
|0.24
|2500
|Thaddeus
|Moss
|Bengals
|Steelers
|2500
|Nick
|Eubanks
|Bengals
|Steelers
|2500
|Scotty
|Washington
|Bengals
|Steelers
|2500
|Justin
|Rigg
|Bengals
|Steelers
|2500
|Clark
|Harris
|Bengals
|Steelers
|0
|2500
|Cal
|Adomitis
|Bengals
|Steelers
|2500
|Nick
|Boyle
|Ravens
|Jets
|0.24
|2500
|Charlie
|Kolar
|Ravens
|Jets
|2500
|Isaiah
|Likely
|Ravens
|Jets
|2500
|Josh
|Oliver
|Ravens
|Jets
|1.11
|2500
|Tony
|Poljan
|Ravens
|Jets
|0
|2500
|Jeremy
|Ruckert
|Jets
|Ravens
|2500
|Trevon
|Wesco
|Jets
|Ravens
|0.54
|2500
|Kenny
|Yeboah
|Jets
|Ravens
|0.62
|2500
|Stephen
|Sullivan
|Panthers
|Browns
|0
|2500
|Colin
|Thompson
|Panthers
|Browns
|0
|2500
|Josh
|Babicz
|Panthers
|Browns
|2500
|Jared
|Scott
|Panthers
|Browns
|2500
|Miller
|Forristall
|Browns
|Panthers
|0
|2500
|Marcus
|Santos-Silva
|Browns
|Panthers
|2500
|Zaire
|Mitchell-Paden
|Browns
|Panthers
|2500
|Nakia
|Griffin-Stewart
|Browns
|Panthers
|0
|2500
|Charlie
|Woerner
|49ers
|Bears
|0.51
|2500
|Ross
|Dwelley
|49ers
|Bears
|0.76
|2500
|Tanner
|Hudson
|49ers
|Bears
|0
|2500
|Jordan
|Matthews
|49ers
|Bears
|0
|2500
|Troy
|Fumagalli
|49ers
|Bears
|2500
|Chase
|Allen
|Bears
|49ers
|2500
|Jake
|Tonges
|Bears
|49ers
|2500
|Patrick
|Scales
|Bears
|49ers
|0
|2500
|Devin
|Asiasi
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|0
|2500
|Dalton
|Keene
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|2500
|Matt
|Sokol
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|2500
|Adam
|Shaheen
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|1.92
|2500
|Hunter
|Long
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|0.26
|2500
|Cethan
|Carter
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|0.23
|2500
|Tanner
|Conner
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|2500
|David
|Wells
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|0
|2500
|Deon
|Yelder
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|0.33
|2500
|Chris
|Pierce Jr.
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|2500
|Bernhard
|Seikovits
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|2500
|Alex
|Ellis
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|2500
|Blake
|Bell
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|1.05
|2500
|Noah
|Gray
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|1.05
|2500
|Jody
|Fortson
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|3.62
|2500
|Jordan
|Franks
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|0
|2500
|Matt
|Bushman
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|0
|2500
|Mark
|Vital
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|2500
|James
|Winchester
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|0
|2500
|Jack
|Stoll
|Eagles
|Lions
|0.36
|2500
|Tyree
|Jackson
|Eagles
|Lions
|1.24
|2500
|Grant
|Calcaterra
|Eagles
|Lions
|2500
|Richard
|Rodgers
|Eagles
|Lions
|0.78
|2500
|Noah
|Togiai
|Eagles
|Lions
|0
|2500
|Brock
|Wright
|Lions
|Eagles
|3.57
|2500
|James
|Mitchell
|Lions
|Eagles
|2500
|Garrett
|Griffin
|Lions
|Eagles
|0.61
|2500
|Shane
|Zylstra
|Lions
|Eagles
|1.6
|2500
|Derrick
|Deese Jr.
|Lions
|Eagles
|2500
|Nolan
|Givan
|Lions
|Eagles
|2500
|Jordan
|Akins
|Giants
|Titans
|3.36
|2500
|Daniel
|Bellinger
|Giants
|Titans
|2500
|Chris
|Myarick
|Giants
|Titans
|1.34
|2500
|Austin
|Allen
|Giants
|Titans
|2500
|Dre
|Miller
|Giants
|Titans
|2500
|Chig
|Okonkwo
|Titans
|Giants
|2500
|Tommy
|Hudson
|Titans
|Giants
|1.22
|2500
|Briley
|Moore-McKinney
|Titans
|Giants
|2500
|Thomas
|Odukoya
|Titans
|Giants
|2500
|Luke
|Farrell
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|0.84
|2500
|Grayson
|Gunter
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|2500
|Gerrit
|Prince
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|2500
|Naz
|Bohannon
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|2500
|Cole
|Turner
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|2500
|Sammis
|Reyes
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|0
|2500
|Curtis
|Hodges
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|2500
|Armani
|Rogers
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|2500
|Kylen
|Granson
|Colts
|Texans
|1.27
|2500
|Jelani
|Woods
|Colts
|Texans
|2500
|Drew
|Ogletree
|Colts
|Texans
|2500
|Michael
|Jacobson
|Colts
|Texans
|2500
|Nikola
|Kalinic
|Colts
|Texans
|2500
|Jeff
|Driskel
|Texans
|Colts
|0
|2500
|Teagan
|Quitoriano
|Texans
|Colts
|2500
|Antony
|Auclair
|Texans
|Colts
|0.98
|2500
|Mason
|Schreck
|Texans
|Colts
|0
|2500
|Seth
|Green
|Texans
|Colts
|2500
|Tre'
|McKitty
|Chargers
|Raiders
|0.95
|2500
|Hunter
|Kampmoyer
|Chargers
|Raiders
|0
|2500
|Stone
|Smartt
|Chargers
|Raiders
|2500
|Erik
|Krommenhoek
|Chargers
|Raiders
|2500
|Jacob
|Hollister
|Raiders
|Chargers
|2.93
|2500
|Nick
|Bowers
|Raiders
|Chargers
|0
|2500
|Jesper
|Horsted
|Raiders
|Chargers
|2.3
|2500
|Cole
|Fotheringham
|Raiders
|Chargers
|2500
|Ben
|Ellefson
|Vikings
|Packers
|0
|2500
|Johnny
|Mundt
|Vikings
|Packers
|0.32
|2500
|Zach
|Davidson
|Vikings
|Packers
|2500
|Nick
|Muse
|Vikings
|Packers
|2500
|Andrew
|DePaola
|Vikings
|Packers
|0
|2500
|Tyler
|Davis
|Packers
|Vikings
|0.5
|2500
|Dominique
|Dafney
|Packers
|Vikings
|0.49
|2500
|Alize
|Mack
|Packers
|Vikings
|2500
|Sal
|Cannella
|Packers
|Vikings
|2500
|Jack
|Coco
|Packers
|Vikings
|2500
|Nick
|Vannett
|Saints
|Falcons
|4.04
|2500
|Brandon
|Dillon
|Saints
|Falcons
|0
|2500
|J.P.
|Holtz
|Saints
|Falcons
|0
|2500
|Lucas
|Krull
|Saints
|Falcons
|2500
|Dylan
|Soehner
|Saints
|Falcons
|2500
|Zach
|Wood
|Saints
|Falcons
|0
|2500
|Parker
|Hesse
|Falcons
|Saints
|1.16
|2500
|John
|FitzPatrick
|Falcons
|Saints
|2500
|John
|Raine
|Falcons
|Saints
|2500
|Tucker
|Fisk
|Falcons
|Saints
|2500
|Beau
|Brinkley
|Falcons
|Saints
|0
|2500
D/ST Salaries
|Team Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Avg FPTS
|Salary
|Team Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Avg FPTS
|Salary
|49ers
|49ers
|Bears
|7.6
|4100
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Jets
|5
|4000
|Colts
|Colts
|Texans
|8.12
|3900
|Browns
|Browns
|Panthers
|6.24
|3800
|Saints
|Saints
|Falcons
|8.53
|3700
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Steelers
|6.57
|3600
|Titans
|Titans
|Giants
|7.5
|3500
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Browns
|5.18
|3400
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Raiders
|4.59
|3300
|Packers
|Packers
|Vikings
|7.06
|3200
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Lions
|6.33
|3100
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Cardinals
|6.85
|3000
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Chiefs
|6.89
|2900
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Saints
|3.82
|2800
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Dolphins
|8.78
|2700
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|9
|2600
|WAS Football Team
|Commanders
|Jaguars
|5.53
|2500
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Commanders
|3.71
|2500
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Bengals
|6.67
|2400
|Texans
|Texans
|Colts
|5.12
|2400
|Giants
|Giants
|Titans
|5.12
|2300
|Jets
|Jets
|Ravens
|3.41
|2300
|Bears
|Bears
|49ers
|6.18
|2200
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Packers
|7.24
|2200
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Chargers
|3.72
|2100
|Lions
|Lions
|Eagles
|3.53
|2000
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.