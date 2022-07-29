 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy Football Picks: 2022 NFL Week 1 DraftKings Salary Release TE & DST Targets, Values

Julian Edlow provides early TE and DST targets for the Week 1 main NFL slate on DraftKings.

By Julian Edlow

NFL Week 1 salaries have arrived on DraftKings! I’ll be writing up a breakdown of my immediate reactions at each position with some elite plays to pay up for along with some places you can find value. Plenty can change over the next six weeks, but it’s still fun to take an early look at the slate and see where the edges may lie.

TE

Expensive: Darren Waller ($5,400)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Waller kind of struggled in a pair of matchups against the Chargers last season, although he did finish with a 4-50-1 line in the game in L.A. Still, he only managed to catch six of 16 targets thrown his way in the two games, and the Chargers have only improved on defense.

That said, the addition of Davante Adams ($8,100) is only going to open up more easy looks for Waller this season, following a tough year of being the focal point of the offense. I think Waller is priced down due to a down year, but certainly has the ceiling of the players at his position priced significantly higher. LAC did allow 68.8 yards and just shy of a TD (0.8) per game to the TE position last season.

Value: Mo Alie-Cox ($3,400)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Alie-Cox has flashed at times for the Colts, but never fully received an opportunity to be the guy. The Colts have always had other tight ends in the mix, but now MAC gets the chance to enter the season as the starter, and with a huge QB upgrade as well.

As I’ve mentioned in many of these articles, Jonathan Taylor ($9,100) is in a terrific spot in Week 1 against this dreadful Texans run defense. But if you fade him and stack some of Indy’s passing game, Alie-Cox is a great discount. Houston allowed 55.6 yards per game to the TE position in 2021.

DST

Expensive: Saints ($3,700)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have a real chance to be the worst team in football this season. A once ferocious passing attack has lost a ton of weapons over the last couple of years, most notably now losing Matt Ryan ($5,500) to the Colts. While top-10 picks have been used to add weapons in the last two drafts, Marcus Mariota ($5,200) wasn’t the guy this team envisioned getting them the ball. The Saints have a pretty solid unit on defense and should be able to force some turnovers and limit scoring.

Value: Lions ($2,000)

Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are getting a bit too much hype heading into this season. While Philly certainly has potential, the Lions proved to be a gritty team last season, losing a lot of games on bad luck and tough bounces. Opening up the season as home dogs feels like a nice spot to try and start the narrative that last season was a fluke and this team can compete. I’m not saying the Lions have a dominant defense in 2022, but for the bare minimum salary, rostering them at home isn’t the worst idea. Week 1 D/ST plays can bring some pretty wild outcomes. Sometimes it can be best to go against the grain.

TE Salaries

First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary
First Name Last Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary
Mark Andrews Ravens Jets 18.96 6800
Travis Kelce Chiefs Cardinals 17.79 6600
George Kittle 49ers Bears 13.34 5900
Kyle Pitts Falcons Saints 10.82 5700
Darren Waller Raiders Chargers 12.84 5400
T.J. Hockenson Lions Eagles 12.11 4900
Mike Gesicki Dolphins Patriots 9.88 4800
Dallas Goedert Eagles Lions 11.64 4500
Zach Ertz Cardinals Chiefs 10.32 4400
Pat Freiermuth Steelers Bengals 9.36 4200
Robert Tonyan Packers Vikings 6.3 3900
David Njoku Browns Panthers 6.91 3900
Hunter Henry Patriots Dolphins 9.35 3800
Gerald Everett Chargers Raiders 7.99 3800
Austin Hooper Titans Giants 5.78 3700
Cole Kmet Bears 49ers 7.13 3700
C.J. Uzomah Jets Ravens 8.2 3600
Tyler Conklin Jets Ravens 8.14 3500
Evan Engram Jaguars Commanders 6.9 3500
Mo Alie-Cox Colts Texans 4.68 3400
Irv Smith Jr. Vikings Packers 3400
Hayden Hurst Bengals Steelers 5.01 3300
Ricky Seals-Jones Giants Titans 5.32 3300
Foster Moreau Raiders Chargers 4.74 3200
Anthony Firkser Falcons Saints 4.76 3200
Logan Thomas Commanders Jaguars 9.1 3200
Brevin Jordan Texans Colts 6.2 3100
John Bates Commanders Jaguars 2.99 3100
Tommy Tremble Panthers Browns 3.32 3100
Adam Trautman Saints Falcons 4.95 3100
Geoff Swaim Titans Giants 4.12 3000
Ian Thomas Panthers Browns 2.16 3000
Drew Sample Bengals Steelers 0.98 3000
Josiah Deguara Packers Vikings 3.62 2900
Harrison Bryant Browns Panthers 3.89 2900
Trey McBride Cardinals Chiefs 2900
Zach Gentry Steelers Bengals 2.39 2800
Jonnu Smith Patriots Dolphins 3.96 2800
Dan Arnold Jaguars Commanders 6.98 2800
Donald Parham Jr. Chargers Raiders 4.21 2800
Ryan Griffin Bears 49ers 4.65 2700
Tyler Kroft 49ers Bears 4.37 2700
Maxx Williams Cardinals Chiefs 8.26 2700
James O'Shaughnessy Bears 49ers 7.2 2600
Durham Smythe Dolphins Patriots 4.12 2600
Chris Manhertz Jaguars Commanders 1.12 2600
Pharaoh Brown Texans Colts 2.61 2600
Shaun Beyer Vikings Packers 2500
Ben Mason Ravens Jets 2500
Juwan Johnson Saints Falcons 3.78 2500
JJ Arcega-Whiteside Eagles Lions 0.35 2500
Devin Funchess Lions Eagles 2500
Rysen John Bears 49ers 2500
Marcedes Lewis Packers Vikings 2.47 2500
Stephen Anderson Cardinals Chiefs 2.26 2500
Kevin Rader Steelers Bengals 0.4 2500
Connor Heyward Steelers Bengals 2500
Jace Sternberger Steelers Bengals 2500
Mitchell Wilcox Bengals Steelers 0.24 2500
Thaddeus Moss Bengals Steelers 2500
Nick Eubanks Bengals Steelers 2500
Scotty Washington Bengals Steelers 2500
Justin Rigg Bengals Steelers 2500
Clark Harris Bengals Steelers 0 2500
Cal Adomitis Bengals Steelers 2500
Nick Boyle Ravens Jets 0.24 2500
Charlie Kolar Ravens Jets 2500
Isaiah Likely Ravens Jets 2500
Josh Oliver Ravens Jets 1.11 2500
Tony Poljan Ravens Jets 0 2500
Jeremy Ruckert Jets Ravens 2500
Trevon Wesco Jets Ravens 0.54 2500
Kenny Yeboah Jets Ravens 0.62 2500
Stephen Sullivan Panthers Browns 0 2500
Colin Thompson Panthers Browns 0 2500
Josh Babicz Panthers Browns 2500
Jared Scott Panthers Browns 2500
Miller Forristall Browns Panthers 0 2500
Marcus Santos-Silva Browns Panthers 2500
Zaire Mitchell-Paden Browns Panthers 2500
Nakia Griffin-Stewart Browns Panthers 0 2500
Charlie Woerner 49ers Bears 0.51 2500
Ross Dwelley 49ers Bears 0.76 2500
Tanner Hudson 49ers Bears 0 2500
Jordan Matthews 49ers Bears 0 2500
Troy Fumagalli 49ers Bears 2500
Chase Allen Bears 49ers 2500
Jake Tonges Bears 49ers 2500
Patrick Scales Bears 49ers 0 2500
Devin Asiasi Patriots Dolphins 0 2500
Dalton Keene Patriots Dolphins 2500
Matt Sokol Patriots Dolphins 2500
Adam Shaheen Dolphins Patriots 1.92 2500
Hunter Long Dolphins Patriots 0.26 2500
Cethan Carter Dolphins Patriots 0.23 2500
Tanner Conner Dolphins Patriots 2500
David Wells Cardinals Chiefs 0 2500
Deon Yelder Cardinals Chiefs 0.33 2500
Chris Pierce Jr. Cardinals Chiefs 2500
Bernhard Seikovits Cardinals Chiefs 2500
Alex Ellis Cardinals Chiefs 2500
Blake Bell Chiefs Cardinals 1.05 2500
Noah Gray Chiefs Cardinals 1.05 2500
Jody Fortson Chiefs Cardinals 3.62 2500
Jordan Franks Chiefs Cardinals 0 2500
Matt Bushman Chiefs Cardinals 0 2500
Mark Vital Chiefs Cardinals 2500
James Winchester Chiefs Cardinals 0 2500
Jack Stoll Eagles Lions 0.36 2500
Tyree Jackson Eagles Lions 1.24 2500
Grant Calcaterra Eagles Lions 2500
Richard Rodgers Eagles Lions 0.78 2500
Noah Togiai Eagles Lions 0 2500
Brock Wright Lions Eagles 3.57 2500
James Mitchell Lions Eagles 2500
Garrett Griffin Lions Eagles 0.61 2500
Shane Zylstra Lions Eagles 1.6 2500
Derrick Deese Jr. Lions Eagles 2500
Nolan Givan Lions Eagles 2500
Jordan Akins Giants Titans 3.36 2500
Daniel Bellinger Giants Titans 2500
Chris Myarick Giants Titans 1.34 2500
Austin Allen Giants Titans 2500
Dre Miller Giants Titans 2500
Chig Okonkwo Titans Giants 2500
Tommy Hudson Titans Giants 1.22 2500
Briley Moore-McKinney Titans Giants 2500
Thomas Odukoya Titans Giants 2500
Luke Farrell Jaguars Commanders 0.84 2500
Grayson Gunter Jaguars Commanders 2500
Gerrit Prince Jaguars Commanders 2500
Naz Bohannon Jaguars Commanders 2500
Cole Turner Commanders Jaguars 2500
Sammis Reyes Commanders Jaguars 0 2500
Curtis Hodges Commanders Jaguars 2500
Armani Rogers Commanders Jaguars 2500
Kylen Granson Colts Texans 1.27 2500
Jelani Woods Colts Texans 2500
Drew Ogletree Colts Texans 2500
Michael Jacobson Colts Texans 2500
Nikola Kalinic Colts Texans 2500
Jeff Driskel Texans Colts 0 2500
Teagan Quitoriano Texans Colts 2500
Antony Auclair Texans Colts 0.98 2500
Mason Schreck Texans Colts 0 2500
Seth Green Texans Colts 2500
Tre' McKitty Chargers Raiders 0.95 2500
Hunter Kampmoyer Chargers Raiders 0 2500
Stone Smartt Chargers Raiders 2500
Erik Krommenhoek Chargers Raiders 2500
Jacob Hollister Raiders Chargers 2.93 2500
Nick Bowers Raiders Chargers 0 2500
Jesper Horsted Raiders Chargers 2.3 2500
Cole Fotheringham Raiders Chargers 2500
Ben Ellefson Vikings Packers 0 2500
Johnny Mundt Vikings Packers 0.32 2500
Zach Davidson Vikings Packers 2500
Nick Muse Vikings Packers 2500
Andrew DePaola Vikings Packers 0 2500
Tyler Davis Packers Vikings 0.5 2500
Dominique Dafney Packers Vikings 0.49 2500
Alize Mack Packers Vikings 2500
Sal Cannella Packers Vikings 2500
Jack Coco Packers Vikings 2500
Nick Vannett Saints Falcons 4.04 2500
Brandon Dillon Saints Falcons 0 2500
J.P. Holtz Saints Falcons 0 2500
Lucas Krull Saints Falcons 2500
Dylan Soehner Saints Falcons 2500
Zach Wood Saints Falcons 0 2500
Parker Hesse Falcons Saints 1.16 2500
John FitzPatrick Falcons Saints 2500
John Raine Falcons Saints 2500
Tucker Fisk Falcons Saints 2500
Beau Brinkley Falcons Saints 0 2500

D/ST Salaries

Team Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary
Team Name Team Opponent Avg FPTS Salary
49ers 49ers Bears 7.6 4100
Ravens Ravens Jets 5 4000
Colts Colts Texans 8.12 3900
Browns Browns Panthers 6.24 3800
Saints Saints Falcons 8.53 3700
Bengals Bengals Steelers 6.57 3600
Titans Titans Giants 7.5 3500
Panthers Panthers Browns 5.18 3400
Chargers Chargers Raiders 4.59 3300
Packers Packers Vikings 7.06 3200
Eagles Eagles Lions 6.33 3100
Chiefs Chiefs Cardinals 6.85 3000
Cardinals Cardinals Chiefs 6.89 2900
Falcons Falcons Saints 3.82 2800
Patriots Patriots Dolphins 8.78 2700
Dolphins Dolphins Patriots 9 2600
WAS Football Team Commanders Jaguars 5.53 2500
Jaguars Jaguars Commanders 3.71 2500
Steelers Steelers Bengals 6.67 2400
Texans Texans Colts 5.12 2400
Giants Giants Titans 5.12 2300
Jets Jets Ravens 3.41 2300
Bears Bears 49ers 6.18 2200
Vikings Vikings Packers 7.24 2200
Raiders Raiders Chargers 3.72 2100
Lions Lions Eagles 3.53 2000

