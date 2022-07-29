Report: Mitchell Trubisky “leading” Steelers QB competition early

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Ben Roethlisberger under center for the first time in nearly two decades in the 2022 season, and that means a quarterback competition in the Steel City. Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph appear to be those in line for the job and at the moment, Trubisky is in the lead for the gig per Albert Breer.

.@AlbertBreer reveals his five takeaways from Steelers training camp, including the intense competition at quarterback pic.twitter.com/UmrRoOnO5e — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 29, 2022

There’s been rumors of Trubisky being promised the job once he signed a two-year deal with the team in the offseason, although the team drafting Pickett in the first round means Mike Tomlin won’t be hesitant to make a change. Trubisky struggled for most of his tenure with the Chicago Bears before serving as a backup with the Buffalo Bills. We’ll see exactly how much he learned from Josh Allen and that offensive staff if he is indeed the Week 1 starter.

From a fantasy standpoint, this likely won’t move the needle much for Pittsburgh’s skill players. It would be nice for everyone to get some chemistry going but Trubisky caps the fantasy ceiling for these players until he proves he can win games with his arm.