Report: 49ers, Deebo Samuel agree on massive contract extension

The San Francisco 49ers and WR Deebo Samuel have agreed to terms on a three-year, $73.5 million contract, per multiple reports. The contract includes $58.1 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Samuel is coming off a breakout season in 2021 and was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Samuel, 26, got a similar contract to Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, who signed a three-year, $72 million deal earlier in the week. Samuel made his first Pro Bowl in 2021, posting 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six TDs over 16 games. He also led the NFL in yards per catch at 18.2. Samuel was injured for most of 2020 after having 802 receiving yards in his rookie season. He’s eligible to start practicing on Monday when the 49ers get back to training camp.

This deal was always expected to get done, so there isn’t much of a fantasy football angle to it. Samuel is being selected as a fringe top-5 WR heading into 2022. Some of that is likely with the unknown of switching from Jimmy Garoppolo to second-year QB Trey Lance this season. Chances are Lance won’t impact Samuel’s fantasy stock. If anything it could mean Samuel goes somewhat overlooked in drafts. Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb are all going ahead of the Niners WR on average on Yahoo.

The thing that could eat into Samuel’s production is Brandon Aiyuk. He’s looked fantastic early on in camp and is building some chemistry with Lance. Not to say Lance won’t be able to get Samuel the ball plenty, but we could see Aiyuk break out and Samuel regress a bit back more to the mean. Either way, the 49ers offense will be worth targeting in stacks in best ball and in season-long.