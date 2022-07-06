Report: Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers for conditional 2024 draft pick

After trading away the farm for DeShaun Watson, the Browns weren’t going to keep Baker Mayfield, but they also didn’t want to cut him and get no compensation in return. Well, they got some compensation, as they’ve traded their No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick.

Mayfield showed promise in Cleveland, but was given a solid team and was unable to get over the hump. The Browns were already looking to move on from Mayfield before the Watson trade, and this wraps up that particular question. He won’t be given the job in Carolina, but he does have a shot to be the starter and prove himself in a new setting.

The Panthers are currently +13000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook. Their win total is installed at 6 with the under priced at -125. Their odds to make the playoffs are +500, while not making the playoffs is priced at -650.