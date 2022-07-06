Who is the Browns backup quarterback following Baker Mayfield trade to Panthers?

The Cleveland Browns have traded QB Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The move has been a long time coming since the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, further dissolving their relationship with their 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

Once the team acquired Watson, Mayfield was technically forced into a “backup” role, though it felt obvious that he wouldn’t be stepping on the field in a Browns uniform probably ever again. Now, heading into the 2022 NFL season, Jacoby Brissett will officially take the ranks as the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Watson. He played with the Dolphins in the 2021 season, starting five games amidst a rib injury to starter Tua Tagovailoa. The team had a 2-3 record in his stint as the starter, throwing for 1,283 passing yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Brissett’s longest stint was previously with the Indianapolis Colts, where he totaled 30 starts filling in for an injured, and then retired, Andrew Luck. He’s in another interesting position in the 2022 season, where he could once again be asked to fill in as a starter for a period time with a looming suspension for Watson. Though he’s a solid game manager, the team wouldn’t likely ask too much of him, pairing their dynamic run game with a defense filled with play-makers for a ball-control style offense.