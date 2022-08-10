Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson in first preseason game

The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, more than likely won’t be available in Week 1 of the regular season, but the team does plan to start him in their first preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. The Browns travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday, August 12th.

The #Browns say QB Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start in the preseason opener vs. the #Jaguars on Friday (provided there is no change to his status). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2022

Rapoport does add the qualifier, “provided there is no change in his status.” Watson is currently waiting on the NFL to rule on how many games he will ultimately miss for numerous allegations of sexual assault. If that suspension turns out to be for the whole season, Watson will not be able to play in the preseason, per Pro Football Talk.

Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now. If implemented before Friday night, this would keep Watson off the field for the preseason opener against the Jaguars

We will likely see plenty of Jacoby Brissett as he tries to get in rhythm with the offense and will be needed, as Watson will serve a suspension this season.