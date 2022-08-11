Titans vs. Ravens: What channel is Week 1 preseason game on, how to watch online, start time

The Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens will meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on WKRN News 2 in Nashville and WBAL-TV in Baltimore. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Titans roster and the Ravens roster.

The Titans entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, but they lost their first postseason game to the Cincinnati Bengals 19-16 in the divisional round. For the Ravens, they finished 8-9 and failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and Lamar Jackson played in just 12 games due to injury.

The Ravens are a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -195 on the moneyline. The Titans are a +165 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 31.5 with -110 odds.

Titans vs. Ravens

Date: Thursday, August 11

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Titans local TV broadcast: WKRN News 2

Ravens local TV broadcast: WBAL-TV

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.