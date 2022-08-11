Full NFL Network schedule for Week 1 of NFL preseason

NFL Network will be broadcasting eight games for Week 1 of the preseason for out-of-market viewers. The games begin on Thursday, August 11 and run through Sunday, August 14. The biggest game of the NFL Network weekend slate will likely be between the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions. The Falcons will likely see rookies Desmond Ridder and Drake London take the field while Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson gets his first look at NFL game action.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate this week, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.

Kickoff Time: Thursday, August 11 at 7 p.m. ET

Giants TV: WNBC (NBC 4)

Patriots TV: WBZ-TV (CBS 4)

Moneyline odds: Giants -125, Patriots +105

Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

Kickoff Time: Friday, August 12 at 6 p.m. ET

Falcons TV: WAGA-TV (Fox 5)

Lions TV: WJBK (Fox 2)

Moneyline odds: Falcons -120, Lions +100

Kickoff Time: Friday, August 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Packers TV: NBC 4 and NBC 26

49ers TV: KPIX-TV (CBS 5)

Moneyline odds: Packers -105, 49ers -115

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 13 at 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs TV: KSHB-TV (NBC 41)

Bears TV: WFLD (Fox 32)

Moneyline odds: TEAM +145, TEAM -170

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 13 at 4 p.m. ET

Colts TV: WXIN (Fox 59)

Bills TV: WIVB-TV (CBS 4)

Moneyline odds: Colts +105, Bills -125

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Seahawks TV: KCPQ (Fox 13)

Steelers TV: KDKA-TV (CBS 2)

Moneyline odds: Seahawks +130, Steelers -150

Kickoff Time: Saturday, August 13 at 9 p.m. ET

Cowboys TV: KTVT (CBS 11)

Broncos TV: KTVD (NBC 9)

Moneyline odds: Cowboys +115, Broncos -135

Kickoff Time: Sunday, August 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Vikings TV: KMSP-TV (Fox 9)

Raiders TV: KVVU-TV (Fox 5)

Moneyline odds: Vikings +145, Raiders -170