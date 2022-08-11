Giants vs. Patriots: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The New York Giants and New England Patriots meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on NE WBZ-TV in New England and NBC4 in New York. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Giants roster and the Patriots roster.

This is a make-or-break year for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who is heading into his fourth year as a pro. If he plays, his progression will be something to watch during this matchup as he gets ready for the regular season. For the Patriots, they did not officially name an offensive coordinator, but that appears to be Matt Patricia’s new role, so that is a storyline to track during the preseason.

The Giants are a -2.0 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -125 on the moneyline. The Patriots are a +105 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 34 with -110 odds.

Giants vs. Patriots

Date: Thursday, August 11

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Patriots local broadcast: NE WBZ-TV

Giants local broadcast: NBC4

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.