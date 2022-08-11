Who will see playing time for Giants vs. Patriots in Week 1 preseason

After the Hall of Fame game last week, the preseason gets underway for the other 30 NFL teams this week.

The New York Giants will hit the road to take on the New England Patriots to open up the preseason campaign for both squads. Since it’s still the first few weeks of training camp, don’t expect to see any of the big-name players for an extended period of time.

Here’s a bit of what we know so far about who will play and who will sit for each team.

Quarterbacks

UPDATE: Patriots starters aren’t expected to see time tonight. Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe will see the bulk of the work.

QB Mac Jones and most Patriots starters aren't expected to play in tonight's preseason opener, sources tell me and @DanGrazianoESPN.



Joint practices against the Panthers next week, then the Raiders the following week. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 11, 2022

First-year Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters earlier this week that he expects all his healthy first-team guys to see action. That means Daniel Jones should be suiting up and taking the first snaps under center. How long he’ll stay in for is another question entirely that we don’t have any answers on.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t a guy who is going to give a ton of answers about personnel, even if it is just preseason. Though with a new OC and play caller in place, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Mac Jones in for a drive or two. Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe should see the most action.

Running Backs

If Daboll’s statement holds true, that means Saquon Barkley will probably get the first reps of the game for New York. Though expect Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell to get the lion’s share of the carries.

New England is always going to be an RB by committee type offense as long as Belichick is in charge. Damien Harris is listed as the top guy on the unofficial depth chart released by the team. Still, expect at least four or five other guys to get touches out of the backfield.

Wide Receivers

On New York’s unofficial depth chart that was released Tuesday, Kenny Golladay, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney are the listed starters. They’ll probably each get a drive or two and make way for the backups who are fighting for a spot on the roster.

New England’s pass-catchers like Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor will probably be the first ones out on the field for a drive or two.

Tight Ends

Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger out of San Diego State has impressed so far in camp and looks to be the guy at the top of the depth chart. He might get some more time than the starting vets in this game since he’s still learning the NFL speed. Chris Myarick and Jordan Akins will probably see a good amount of reps too. Rookie Andre Miller suffered a broken arm this week, so they have fewer bodies to go around.

The Pats have a clear co-TE1 in Jonu Smith and Hunter Henry and they’ll probably get a drive or two. But behind them, there’s Devin Asias, Dalton Keene and Matt Sokol will be getting reps as well.