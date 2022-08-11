Who will see playing time for Titans vs. Ravens in Week 1 preseason game?

The NFL preseason gets going in a big way this week after an appetizer last week at the Hall of Fame Game. The Tenessee Titans will travel to the northeast to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason opener for both squads.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are a 3.5 point favorite, with Baltimore going off on the moneyline at -190, while Tennessee is at +160. The point total for the game is 31

Several of the star players on each team won’t see any playing time in this game to keep them safe and protected from potentially devastating injuries. Here’s exactly what we know in terms of who will be suiting up on Thursday night.

Quarterbacks

John Harbaugh already announced that Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson will not be taking any snaps in the preseason opener. Expect Tyler Huntley to get the majority of reps, with Brett Hundley getting some as well.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel hasn’t made any decision publicly about who will and who won’t play on Thursday. So expect Ryan Tannehill to get the start for at least a drive or two. Behind him rookie Malik Willis should see plenty of reps as well.

Running Backs

Last year Ravens RB suffered a torn ACL during the preseason that kept him out for the entire 2021 campaign. Safe to say he won’t be taking the field on Thursday since he’s still on the PUP list. RB Gus Edwards is still dealing with an injury as well so he won’t take the field. Expect to see a lot of Corey Clement, Mike Davis and Nate McCrary toting the rock.

The Titans have one of the best running backs in the league in Derrick Henry, but he’s not expected to play at all during the preseason. So that means Dontrell Hillard and rookie Hassan Haskins should get the lion’s share of reps.

Wide Receivers

Harbaugh hasn’t said one way or another on any specific wide receiver’s playing status for Thursday, so that would lend one to believe that several starters will at least get a drive or two in the game. Expect to see Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace and James Proche in the first quarter or so.

The most exciting new WR coming into the fold for the Titans is Robert Woods. He’s been playing in camp, but still recovering from a season-ending injury a year ago so it’s unlikely he plays. First-round pick Treylon Burks should get some action though.

Tight Ends

Ravens star TE Mark Andrews will not see any action, according to Harbaugh. Nick Boyle, Josh Oliver and rookie TE Isaiah Likely should get the majority of the reps.

For the Titans, Austin Hooper will be the main guy for Tennessee this season and he should start and get a series or two in this opening game. Perhaps a bit more considering he’s moving over to a new team from Cleveland a season ago. Behind him, Geoff Swaim and rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo will get a ton of reps behind them.