How to watch Thursday, August 11 NFL Network schedule on TV and via live stream

NFL Network will be broadcasting one game on Thursday, August 11 for out-of-market viewers. Week 1 of the preseason will get started at 7 p.m. ET when the New England Patriots host the New York Giants. Be sure to check for news reports prior to game time to see which players will be available and for how long, but one storyline to track is how well the Giants fourth-year QB Daniel Jones performs out of the gate heading into a make-or-break season.

Giants vs. Patriots

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. ET

Patriots TV: NE WBZ-TV

Giants TV: NBC 4

Moneyline odds: Giants -125, Patriots +105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.