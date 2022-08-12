Cardinals vs. Bengals: What channel is Week 1 preseason game on, how to watch online, start time

The Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on WKRC-TV (CBS-12) in Cincinnati and KPNX (NBC-12) in Arizona. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Cardinals roster and the Bengals roster.

The Bengals are fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, looking to repeat their success from last year. In his first full season, quarterback Joe Burrow led the Bengals to a 10-7 record and an AFC North title. All eyes will be on them to prove that last year wasn’t a fluke. The Cardinals started the 2021 campaign 10-2 before an epic collapse caused the NFC West title and earned them a trip to the Wild Card game against eventual Super Bowl champion LA Rams. The Cardinals signed quarterback Kyle Murray to a five-year $230 million contract extension in the off-season, but will he prove worthy of the deal?

The Bengals are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -120 on the moneyline. The Cardinals are a +100 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 34.

Cardinals vs. Bengals

Date: Friday, August 12

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Cardinals Local Broadcast: KPNX (NBC-12)

Bengals Local Broadcast: WKRC-TV (CBS-12)

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online via live stream, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.