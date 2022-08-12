Jets vs. Eagles: What channel is Week 1 preseason game on, how to watch online, start time

The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on WCBS-TV (CBS 2) in New York and WCAU (NBC 10) in Philadelphia. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Jets roster and the Eagles roster.

The Jets are entering year two of the Zach Wilson era, looking to take a major jump. They finished 4-13 last season but added two first-round picks in Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson. The Eagles made the final wild card last season before losing 31-15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs. It’s prove-it time for quarterback Jalen Hurts, he has DeVonta Smith and A.J Brown at receiver now, but he must improve as a passer.

The Jets are a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -125 on the moneyline. The Eagles are a +105 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 35.5.

Jets vs. Eagles

Date: Friday, August 12

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Jets Local Broadcast: WCBS- TV (CBS 2)

Eagles Local Broadcast: WCAU (NBC 10)

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online via live stream, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.