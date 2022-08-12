Browns vs. Jaguars: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off the preseason with the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cleveland Browns will make the trip to Jacksonville to face the Jags. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne didn’t play in the first game.

Here’s what we know so far about who and will not play during the preseason.

Quarterbacks

It’s still undecided whether or not Lawrence will play during the Jag’s second preseason game. The team is still having discussions about whether or not he will see any reps.

With Deshaun Watson pending a regular season suspension, the Browns plan to use him during the preseason. It’s unclear how much he will play right now, but he will see some action.

Running Backs

If Watson plays week one, expect the running backs Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson to get some reps. Kareem Hunt requested a trade, but the Browns said they won’t trade him. Still, it will be interesting to see if he plays.

Etienne isn’t likely to play since he’s still getting used to contact again after missing all of 2021 with a lisfranc injury. Expect James Robinson and Snoop Conner to get some extended run.

Wide Receivers

If Lawrence doesn’t play, it’s hard to imagine Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones Jr, or Zay Jones seeing any action. Playing with the backups doesn’t do much for them after practicing with the first team all camp.

With Watson expecting to get some reps, expect to see his receivers get some reps. Amari Cooper suffered a brief injury but is good to go and should see some reps to develop timing. With Watson’s suspension pending these will be the only game reps they get with him until at least Week 6.

Tight Ends

The tight end playing also rests on whether or not Lawrence plays. Evan Engram and Chris Manhertz didn’t play during the Hall of Fame game and could sit out this week as well. Luke Ferrell saw some action catching three passes.

David Njoku is the Brown’s No. 1 tight end and should see some time this week as he tries to develop a connection with Watson before the suspension goes into effect. Harrison Bryant is the other name to look out for in this weeks game.