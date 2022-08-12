Cardinals vs. Bengals: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game?

The NFL Preseason is here after the Jaguars and Raiders played in the Hall of Fame game last week. The Arizona Cardinals will travel east to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason.

Here’s what we know so far about who will or will not play.

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray signed a huge extension in the offseason, but it doesn’t seem like he will play during the postseason. Since he’s still dealing with an injury, it’s not smart for the Cardinals to play him, as they have a lot riding on this season. The backups will split the time and have a chance to showcase for someone in need of a backup.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is still dealing with some wrist soreness and backup Colt McCoy is dealing with a tired arm. Kliff Kingsbury said Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano will split time Friday in preseason opener at the Bengals. — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) August 9, 2022

Joe Burrow won’t see any action during the preseason after having his appendix removed rights before training camp. Burrow is progressing and could be ready by the start of the regular season. Head coach Zac Taylor said he doesn’t need to see Burrow play during the preseason anymore after last season.

Running Backs

Eno Benjamin will get a lot of reps as he’s listed as the No. 1 back on the Cardinals depth chart heading into Friday. After him, expect to see Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward. T.J Pledger and James Conner are unlikely to see anytime.

Since Burrow isn’t playing, that could be a sign for other starters as well. Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine are the top backs on the depth chart. Expect to see young players like Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams get some extended run.

Wide Receivers

With Murray out, all of the Cardinals' top receivers are listed towards the bottom of the depth chart. Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch and Andre Baccellia will start and get some extended playing time. It’s a big season for Isabella with the options the Cardinals have at receiver now. He needs to make some noise during the postseason

Since Burrow won’t play, don’t expect to see Jamar Chase or Tee Higgins. Taylor said that any young players who need reps will play, but those two surely don’t. Higgins also continues in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, having yet to paricipate in team drills so far in camp. By all accounts though, he should be ready for Week 1. Trent Taylor, Mike Thomas and Stanley Morgan should see extended time with Brandon Allen at quarterback.

Tight Ends

Stephen Anderson and Bernhard Seikovits are the top two tight ends on the Cardinal’s depth chart. So they will get the majority of the reps. Chris Pierce Jr. and Zach Ertz are listed as fifth string, and it’s unlikely that either one sees any action during the preseason at all.

Hurst has been good during training camp, but if the rest of the starters aren’t playing, don’t expect to see much from him. Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox could see extended time in the first preseason game.