Jets vs. Eagles: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game?

The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles will both take the field for the first time this preseason on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has not released which players are expected to see the field but said giving starters two series last preseason was a “good formula.” Meanwhile, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he expects their starters to play a series or two.

The Jets are 1-point favorites with the over/under set at 35.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Quarterbacks

It seems likely the Eagles will give their starters a few snaps based on Sirianni’s comments, so we will likely see Jalen Hurts under center briefly, but don’t expect him to utilize his skill set as a runner. On the other side, Zach Wilson will take the field as he gets ready for Year 2 as the Jets starter.

Running Backs

Eagles running back Miles Sanders has been vocal about wanting more touches this season, but it wouldn’t make much sense for him to see much of a workload during this preseason. Behind him on the depth chart is second-year RB Kenneth Gainwell and veteran Boston Scott, who were both listed in the RB2 spot on the team’s first published depth chart for the season. They’ll both be likely for some early work with the ones and twos. On the other side of the ball, it should be fun to see Jets running back Breece Hall in an NFL uniform for the first time after being drafted in the second round this spring.

Wide Receivers

One of the most interesting players in this matchup could be Philadelphia wide receiver AJ Brown, who was traded from the Tennessee Titans to bolster the Eagles pass-catching options. The Jets are doing a decent job of surrounding Wilson with young, pass-catching talent by taking Elijah Moore (2021 second-round pick) and Garrett Wilson (2022 first rounder). The chemistry between those two wide receivers and Wilson should be interesting to track this preseason.

Tight Ends

Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert is one of the most underrated tight ends the league, and he probably doesn’t have a whole lot to prove to anybody during the preseason. Jack Stoll and Geant Calcaterra are next up on the depth chart for the Eagles.

In addition to adding wide receiver talent, the Jets landed tight ends T.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, which should form a solid duo at the position. Neither are locked into their roles just yet though, so both could get plenty of play.