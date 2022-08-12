Falcons vs. Lions: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Ford Field in Detroit,MI. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ATL FOX5 in Atlanta and DET FOX2 in Detroit. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Falcons roster and the Lions roster.

This will be the first season since 2007 the Falcons will enter a season without Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback. Marcus Mariota will be the starter with rookie Desmond Ridder backing him up. The Lions are featured in Hard Knocks this preseason as Dan Campbell is in the early stages of his to attempt to turn around a losing franchise going into Year 2.

The Falcons are a -2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. The Lions are a +115 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 33 with -110 odds.

Falcons vs. Lions

Date: Friday, August 12

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Falcons local broadcast: ATL FOX5

Lions local broadcast: DET FOX2

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.