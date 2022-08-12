Packers vs. 49ers: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The Green Bay Packers will head on the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers as both teams get set for their first game of the preseason on Friday, August 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The 49ers are 3-point favorites with the over/under set at 33 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here, we’ll take a look at the potential starters for the Packers-49ers Week 1 preseason matchup and who’s likely to miss the action.

Quarterbacks

Jordan Love will get the start for the Packers, and he should take advantage of all the reps he could possibly get. Aaron Rodgers will sit the first two preseason games, and a decision has yet to be made whether he will take the field in preseason game No. 3. Meanwhile, Trey Lance will start for the 49ers as he begins his first full season as the team’s starting quarterback.

Running Backs

This is a position where players can wear down over the course of the season, so it wouldn’t make a ton of sense for the Packers to utilize their running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon all that much, if at all. Elijah Mitchell is entrenched as the starter for the 49ers, but we could see plenty of rookie Tyrion Davis-Price, who was selected in the third round this spring.

Wide Receivers

The Packers wide receiver group could be one to track during the preseason and training camp as they continue on with life without Davante Adams. Green Bay has plenty of veteran wide receivers we all know what we’re getting from, but rookies Christian Watkins and Romeo Doubs will look to prove themselves. For the 49ers, Deebo Samuel remains one of the most versatile players in the game and he won’t need to prove anything during this preseason, but this is an important time for Lance and his receivers to develop chemistry during live game action.

Tight Ends

Robert Tonyan is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 8 of last season, so he won’t be a part of this game. For the 49ers, they have the best tight end in the NFL with George Kittle without much to prove in the preseason other than seeing live game action with Lance under center.