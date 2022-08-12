Packers vs. 49ers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

rThe Green Bay Packers and San Francisco Giants meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on GB WGBA-TV in Green Bay and SF KPIX5 in San Francisco. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Packers roster and the 49ers roster.

The Packers entered the offseason wondering whether or not quarterback Aaron Rodgers would retire or not. Rogers is back, but they lost wide receiver Devante Adams in the offseason. There is a lot of buzz right now surrounding wide receiver Allen Lazard being WR1 for the Packers this season.

The 49ers have turned the keys over to second-year quarterback Trey Lance after deciding to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. The backfield is healthy, and the 49ers seem ready to make another run at the NFC Championship game. Rodgers won’t play this week, and Jordan Love will get the start. Lance will get the start for the 49ers as he seeks as many reps as possible before the season begins.

The 49ers are a 1 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -115 on the moneyline. The Packers are a -105 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 33.

Packers vs. 49ers

Date: Friday, August 12

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Packers local broadcast: GB WGBA-TV

49ers local broadcast: SF KPIX5

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.