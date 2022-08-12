How to watch Friday, August 12 NFL Network schedule on TV and via live stream

NFL Network will be broadcasting a doubleheader on Friday, August 12 for out-of-market viewers. The action will get started at 6 p.m. ET when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Detroit Lions and it will be followed by a rematch of the last season’s NFC Divisional Round Playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Falcons will be starting the post-Matt Ryan era and will let former Heisman winner and No. 2 draft pick Marcus Mariota get his first snaps with the team. Behind him is rookie Desmond Ridder, a third-round draft pick that the Falcons brass is very high on.

All eyes will be on Trey Lance in the late game, the second-year quarterback will be taking over the 49ers offense with the expectation he will become the team’s franchise quarterback. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t expected to play much, if at all, during the preseason, which will give fans a good look at former first-round pick Jordan Love.

Falcons vs. Lions

Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. ET

Falcons TV: FOX 5 Atlanta

Lions TV: FOX 2 Detroit

Moneyline odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Falcons -120, Lions +100

Packers vs. 49ers

Kickoff Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Packers TV: NBC 26 Green Bay

Lions TV: KPIX 5, CW Bay Area

Moneyline odds: Packers +130, 49ers +150

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.