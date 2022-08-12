Travis Etienne Jr. gets plenty of work in Week 1 NFL preseason

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. got plenty of action in the team’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Friday. After missing the entirety of the 2021 season with a foot injury, the second-year tailback out of Clemson finally got the chance to suit up and make some plays.

We’ll go over his performance below.

Week 1 preseason stats

Etienne took nine carries for 23 rushing yards in the first quarter of Friday’s preseason opener. He also caught one of three targets through the air for 10 receiving yards.

Analysis

While it wasn’t the most productive showing from a raw stats standpoint, it was a success in terms of getting him much needed reps coming off the foot injury. The Jags need to make sure that he’s comfortable and has his bearings by the time the regular season starts and he’s well on his way.

Fantasy implications

So far, so good for Etienne as he exited Friday’s game with no injuries and some reps under his belt. He’s currently RB22 in average draft position in standard leagues and his potential does warrant a high pick.