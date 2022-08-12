Desmond Ridder leads comeback win in preseason debut vs. Lions

Atlanta Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder is having quite the performance in his preseason debut on Friday night vs. the Detroit Lions. In what is turning into a fun shootout, the Falcons and Lions are going back and forth. Ridder is up to 59 yards on the ground on six rushes while also throwing for a pair of TDs. He is 10/22 and only has just over 100 passing yards, but the playmaking ability has been there.

Ridder helped give the Falcons a 27-23 lead late in the fourth on this TD pass to Jared Bernhardt. The Falcons went on to win the game.

Ridder emerging early in preseason could make for an interesting wrinkle in the Atlanta offense. Many believed Marcus Mariota would get the job as starting QB and the Falcons would look to add a future franchise starter in the 2023 draft. If Ridder ends up getting a shot, he could make it a tough decision for the Falcons. Again, purely speculative, not saying Ridder ends up being Matt Ryan 2.0. It’s way too early.