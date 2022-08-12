Packers WR Romeo Doubs finds end zone on first catch in Week 1 of 2022 preseason

It only took one catch for Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Romeo Doubs to make his presence felt in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Quarterback Jordan Love found him on a 33-yard touchdown strike to put the Packers up 7-3 early on the San Francisco 49ers. Take a look at the score.

You can see Doubs get immediate separation from the defender, and Love delivers a perfect pass to set up the score. Doubs has been getting rave reviews in training camp so far, even from star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Allen Lazard and Christian Watson might be penciled in as the starting receivers, Doubs looks like he could emerge early in the season.

From a fantasy standpoint, the physical tools are obvious and Doubs is going to have strong quarterback play with Rodgers. If he can get on the field consistently, he’ll merit flex consideration. The Packers don’t have a true top receiver, which means everyone is going to be fighting for targets. Doubs is off to a good start on that front with this touchdown catch.