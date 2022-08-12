Trey Lance finds Danny Gray for 76-yard touchdown in preseason opener [VIDEO]

It may be just the preseason, but the Trey Lance era in San Francisco is off to an exciting start.

The 49ers’ starting quarterback fired off a beautiful 76-yard touchdown pass to Danny Gray in the first quarter of Friday’s preseason opener against the Packers. Give it a watch.

76 YARDS



Trey Lance finds Danny Gray on the deep ball.



@49ers pic.twitter.com/oWtGWqjpho — (@sportingnews) August 13, 2022

San Fran fans are certainly hoping there’s more of those types of plays coming in the future.

The second-year quarterback out of North Dakota State was named the starter at the beginning of training camp, officially bringing an end to Jimmy Garoppolo’s stint at the starter. Selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lance was tabbed as the QB of the future but spent his rookie season sitting behind the veteran Jimmy G. Appearing in six games and making two starts, he completed 57.7% if his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

He currently has an ADP of 13 in fantasy leagues, so managers are already investing in the Niners gunslinger.