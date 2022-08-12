Key fantasy football takeaways from Week 1 of NFL preseason

Week 1 of the NFL preseason is underway and its time to overreact to meaningless football games again. In our defense, it’s all we’ve got right now. Plus, the preseason is one game shorter, so less to overreact to. There are NFL preseason games spanning Thursday-Sunday in Week 1, which will give us plenty of storylines and takeaways for fantasy football. Here are some players who helped and hurt their stock in Week 1.

Trey Lance, 49ers

Lance starter the preseason opener vs. the Green Bay Packers and made a few very nice throws, including a 76-yard TD to Danny Gray in the first quarter. Lance completed 4/5 passes for 92 yards and a TD, basically a perfect passer rating, before exiting. Most of that was to Gray, plus its against mostly Packers backups on defense. Still, Lance flashed the big-play ability the Niners lacked with Garoppolo.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Is this finally the season Hurts breaks out in fantasy? We’re talking top-5 QB finish. It could be. He’s got the weapons in the receiving corps and can do damage on the ground. Hurts was a perfect 6/6 for 80 yards and a TD in Friday’s preseason game vs. the New York Jets. It was just a one-series tune up for Hurts, but he looks ready to roll. With A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, Hurts has the supporting cast to really take a leap forward in fantasy. He remains a very strong sleeper.

Romeo Doubs, Packers

The training camp legend of Romeo Doubs continued on Friday night vs. the 49ers. In the first quarter, Doubs caught a 33-yard TD from QB Jordan Love on his first career NFL catch. Doubs had been turning heads in practice and got some praise from QB Aaron Rodgers. The Packers will have snaps for wide receivers available and Doubs could end up being the No. 3 or even 2 on the roster. Sammy Watkins is old and always hurt. Randall Cobb also old and an injury risk. Fellow rookie Christian Watson is already hurt. Allen Lazard and Amari Rodgers could be the other two WRs with Doubs for Green Bay this season.