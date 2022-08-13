Panthers vs. Commanders: What channel is Week 1 preseason game on, how to watch online, start time

The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Fedex Field in Landover, MD. Kickoff is set for 1 :00 p.m. ET and the game will air on WJZY (Fox 46) in Charlotte and WRC-TV (NBC 4) in Washington D.C. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Panthers roster and the Commanders roster

The Panthers started last season 3-0, and Sam Darnold seemed to be the answer at quarterback before a complete collapse left them with a 5-12 record and searching for a quarterback. The team went out and traded for former Browns starter Baker Mayfield, who will battle with Darnold for the starting job. The Commanders finished last season 7-10 and are still searching for a franchise quarterback. They traded for Carson Wentz, hoping he is the answer at the position.

The Commanders are a 3-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and -155 on the moneyline. The Panthers are a +135 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Panthers vs. Commanders

Date: Saturday, August 13

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Panthers Local Broadcast : WJZY (Fox 46)

Commanders Local Broadcast: WRC-TV (NBC 4)

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.