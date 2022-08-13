Dolphins vs. Bucs: How to watch Week 1 NFL preseason game

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on WFOR 4 (CBS) in Miami and WFLA 8 (NBC) in Tampa. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Dolphins roster and the Buccaneers roster.

Miami is coming off a 9-8 season and made roster improvements at WR, landing former Kansas City Chiefs playmaker Tyreek Hill. Tua Tagovailoa will have a number of skilled offensive weapons this time around and a Dolphins defense that remains a stout one. As for the Bucs, Tom Brady and company are coming off a tough 30-27 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional round. Tampa once again looks poised for another run in the playoffs with a steady defense returning and an offense that added Julio Jones in free agency.

The Dolphins are a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -115 on the moneyline. The Buccaneers are a -105 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 31.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Dolphins vs. Bucs

Date: Saturday, August 13

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Dolphins local broadcast: WFOR 4 (CBS) Buccaneers local broadcast: WFLA 8 (NBC)

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.