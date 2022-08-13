Saints vs. Texans: What channel is Week 1 preseason game on, how to watch online, start time

The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX-8 in New Orleans and ABC-13 in Houston. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Saints roster and the Texans roster.

The Saints are coming off a season where they finished with a 9-8 regular season record, but they will get Jameis Winston back after playing in just seven games in 2021 due to a torn ACL. Davis Mills will get a great opportunity to prove himself as the Texans’ starting QB in Year 2 as a pro.

The Saints are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -125 on the moneyline. The Texans are a +105 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 33 with -110 odds.

Saints vs. Texans

Date: Saturday, August 13

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Saints local broadcast: FOX-8

Texans local broadcast: ABC-13

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.