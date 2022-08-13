Rams vs. Chargers: How to watch Week 1 NFL preseason game via live stream

The LA Rams and LA Chargers will meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on both ABC7 and CBS 2 in Los Angeles. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Rams roster and the Chargers roster.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Rams are running it back this season after finalizing contract extensions with coach Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald. The Rams also bolstered their roster by adding Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner. The Chargers have also loaded up in the tightly contested AFC West. After just missing the postseason with a 9-8 record in 2021, Los Angeles loaded up on defense by signing cornerback J.C. Jackson and trading for pass rusher Khalil Mack.

The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -165 on the moneyline. The Rams are a +140 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 30 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Rams vs. Chargers

Date: Saturday, August 13

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Rams local broadcast: ABC7

Chargers local broadcast: CBS 2

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.