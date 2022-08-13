Chiefs vs. Bears: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on KSHB-TV (NBC 41) in Kansas City and WFLD (Fox 32) in Chicago. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Chiefs roster and the Bears roster.

The Chiefs’ season ended after they blew a lead in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. They beefed up their defense in the draft with cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis. An unexpected move that came out of the offseason was a trade of speedster Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The Bears changed head coaches bringing in Matt Eberflus to run the show. Quarterback Justin Fields is back for Year 2, but the Bears failed to upgrade his weapons in the offseason. The starters for both teams are expected to play, but the amount of time they see remains to be seen.

The Bears are a 3.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -170 on the moneyline. The Chiefs are a +145 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 35 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Chiefs vs. Bears

Date: Saturday, August 13

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Chiefs local broadcast: KSHV-TV (NBC 41)

Bears local broadcast: WFLD (Fox 32)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.