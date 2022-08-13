Panthers vs. Commanders: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders will get their preseason action started on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1:00 p.m. ET from FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Neither team has announced plans for how long starters will see the field, if at all in this weekend.

Quarterbacks

The Panthers regular season starting quarterback situation has yet to be decided yet, and it won’t be announced till after the second preseason game. We should see plenty of Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield on Saturday afternoon. The Commanders added Carson Wentz this offseason, so it will be interesting to see him in a new uniform leading up to the regular season.

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey is one of the best players at his position, and it would make very little sense for him to suit up for even one preseason game. Chuba Hubbard is competing with D’Onta Foreman for the backup role. Washington’s Antonio Gibson missed the start of training camp with a hamstring issue. He is back in camp but could be held out as a precaution, and we could see rookie Brian Robinson, a third-round draft pick out of Alabama.

Wide Receivers

It will be interesting to see how the wide receivers are utilized to make it a fair shake in the Panthers quarterback battle. Second-year wideout Terrace Marshall should be in a good position to claim the No. 3 role but has been dealing with a hamstring issue during training camp. For Washington, it would be nice to see Wentz get some live action with his wide receivers including Terry McLaurin, who signed an extension this offseason. Head coach Ron Rivera said there is concern with Curtis Samuel’s conditioning with a tight lower back and hamstring early in camp, but he has since returned to practice.

Tight Ends

Panthers tight end Ian Thomas was carted off the field with a rib injury earlier this week, so he certainly will not be available, and second-year pro Tommy Tremble could see some additional work. For the Commanders, Antonio Gandy-Golden retired this offseason at age 24, and Logan Thomas has been on the PUP list recovering from a knee injury.