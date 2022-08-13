Cowboys vs. Broncos: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos will kickoff their preseason on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. This will be the first preseason tune up for both squads, as the Broncos look forward to the Russell Wilson era while the Cowboys want to build momentum and avoid post season woes.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has confirmed that starters will be full participants in a Thursday joint practice against the Broncos, but will not play in the actual game on Saturday.

As for Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett, he is still awaiting the turn out of the Thursday practice to make a decision. It has been confirmed, however, Russell Wilson’s debut will more than likely come Week 1 of the regular season.

Quarterbacks

Dallas will have themselves a competition at second string between Cooper Rush and former West Virginia product Will Grier. Rush had an impressive showing last season, earning a victory against the Vikings but will have to do more to solidify his spot on the depth chart.

As for the Broncos with Wilson more than likely to sit out the preseason, expect veteran Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien to compete for the backup position.

Running Backs

Rico Dowdle is a name to look out for at this position, he is expected to supplement Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard in the backfield this season.

The Broncos will have options among Mike Boone, Tyreik McAllister, and Max Borghi playing. These three will be competing to back up their duo of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III.

Wide Receivers

CeeDee Lamb is expected to take over the reigns following the departure of Amari Cooper to the Browns, two players to key in on are Jalen Tobert and Noah Brown. They each have experience taking some reps last season within the offense, but Semi Fehoko and Dennis Houston have reportedly been impressive in camp.

Tim Patrick’s recent season-ending injury was brutal to the Broncos receiving core, as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler are now prepared to have larger roles. Kendall Hinton, Tyrie Cleveland and Montrell Washington are next in line, Denver will keep an eye this Saturday to see who emerges from the pack to make the final roster.

Tight Ends

Rookie Jake Ferguson is likely to make his Cowboys debut this Saturday, he is the ideal candidate to be behind Dalton Schultz on the depth chart. Sean McKeon and Jeremy Sprinkle will also get reps for Dallas.

Denver has a rookie TE of their own in Greg Dulcich, the UCLA product has battled hamstring problems this week at practice, his status for this Saturday is uncertain. Andrew Beck, Eric Tomlinson, and Eric Saubert round out the depth chart at TE for the Broncos. Albert Okwuegbunam is expected to fill the void of Noah Fant, he is listed at starter.