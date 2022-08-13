Rams vs. Chargers: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

Last week, football returned as the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars face off in the Hall of Fame game. This week, the rest of the teams will make their preseason debut. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will face off Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

It will be interesting to see who plays for both teams. Many coaches and even players have given different opinions on whether or not guys should play in the preseason and how much. I think it would be best for starters to play at least one game, just so Week 1 isn't completely different for them. Below we take a look at whether or not guys will play Saturday.

Quarterbacks

With the tendinitis in his elbow, there is a chance Matt Stafford could miss all of the preseason. But the Rams have already announced he will be out for Saturday night’s game against the Chargers.

Last season, Justin Herbert didn't play one snap in the preseason and head coach Brandon Staley said they plan to continue that this season.

Running Backs

Like most of the Rams starters, Akers likely will not play a snap in preseason especially after suffering the achilles in last seasons preseason game. It would've been a perfect opportunity for Kyren Williams to get some in-game carries, but he just returned from the PUP list.

I expect Ekeler to be out for the Chargers, but it will be fun to watch guys like Joshua Kelly, Larry Rountree, and Isaiah Spiller battle it out for the RB2 spot. Spiller is a guy to watch for as they would like to see the rookie play a good amount of live game action.

Wide Receivers

Allen Robinson and Cooper Kupp are almost certain to not play in this game. Sean McVay said Tutu Atwell likely would be playing for the Rams this preseason as he’s still young and could use the game action.

The top guys like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams won't be playing in this one, however a big name to watch for is Jalen Guyton. He is battling for a starting spot at wide receiver and he needs to show some success in the preseason games if he wants to have a big role on the offense.

Tight Ends

Tyler Higbee is likely not playing, but it will be interesting to see the battle for TE2. Kendall Blanton and Brycen Hopkins. Both of these guys will probably play a lot Saturday night and throughout the rest of the preseason.

With Gerald Everett in his first year with the Chargers, we could see him play a few series Saturday night. Aside from Everett, the other two back tight ends are dealing with injuries. So look for Hunter Kampmoyer to play a good amount of snaps Saturday.