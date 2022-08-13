Colts vs. Bills: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX 59 in Indianapolis and WIVB 4 (CBS) in Buffalo. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Colts roster and the Bills roster.

The Colts brought in Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, replacing Carson Wentz. With the veteran signal-caller in the fold, the Colts are hoping to make another run at the playoffs after falling a game short last season. The Bills’ fell short in the best game of the season, after an epic comeback from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills being back the majority of their roster and added LB Von Miller to a six-year deal in the offseason. As of now, the Colts starters are expected to play, and anyone that won’t play will be determined closer to kickoff.

The Bills are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -125 on the moneyline. The Colts are a +105 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 34 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Colts vs. Bills

Date: Saturday, August 13

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

Colts local broadcast: FOX 59

Bills local broadcast: WIVB 4 (CBS)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.