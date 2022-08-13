Seahawks vs. Steelers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on Seattle KING – 5 NBC in Seattle and KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Seahawks roster and the Steelers roster.

The Seahawks are pivoting in a new direction after a 7-10 record last season. For the first time in 10 years, they will be without QB Russell Wilson who they dealt to the Denver Broncos this off-season. As for Pittsburgh, they are shifting gears after a 9-7-1 campaign culminating in a 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card. Most notably, Ben Roethlisberger retired after 18 years with the Steelers, leaving Mike Tomlin with a depth chart decision to make at QB.

The Steelers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -165 on the moneyline. The Seahawks are a +140 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5 with -110 odds.

Seahawks vs. Steelers

Date: Saturday, August 13

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TEAM local broadcast: Seattle KING – 5 NBC

TEAM local broadcast: KDKA-TV

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.