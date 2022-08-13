Cowboys vs. Broncos: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos meet up in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Empower Field in Denver. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will air on KTVT 11 (CBS) in Dallas and KTVD My20 in Denver. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Cowboys roster and the Broncos roster.

The Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 season a year ago that was good enough for an NFC East division title. Dallas would go on to face the San Francisco 49ers and fall 23-17 in the wild-card round. The Broncos finished last in their division in 2021 but joined the rest of the AFC West in loading up during the offseason. They notably found their franchise quarterback after trading for Russell Wilson. New head coach Nathaniel Hackett has not confirmed whether Wilson will see playing time throughout the preseason.

The Broncos are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -145 on the moneyline. The Cowboys are a +125 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 31.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Cowboys vs. Broncos

Date: Saturday, August 13

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Cowboys local broadcast: KTVT 11 (CBS)

Broncos local broadcast: KTVD My20

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.